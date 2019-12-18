GREENBACK — Greenback senior Derrell Bailey Jr. wanted to quit football after his first practice.
Age 6 at the time, Bailey Jr. remembers that day well. That’s because it involved hours of running followed by a 100-yard bear crawl.
It wasn’t what Bailey Jr. had in mind.
“I got home and I said, ‘Dad, I don’t want to play no more,’” Bailey Jr. recalled.
Darrell Bailey Sr. wasn’t about to let that happen. Twelve years later, his son is reaping the benefits from that kind of tough love. Bailey Jr. signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football for Virginia Tech.
“It’s a gift — he’s blessed to have the size and potential,” said Bailey Sr., who played football at Alabama State. “(I always tell him) you still can do something better. Always stick out in what you’re doing.”
Bailey Jr. is certainly hard to miss on the field. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, he’s typically the one towering over the other players.
Bailey Jr. received offers from more than 30 schools, including LSU and Virginia. He said he selected the Hokies because of the program’s sense of community and traditions. He could envision himself jogging out of the tunnel onto the field with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” booming through Lane Stadium.
Bailey Jr. is slated to play defensive end for Virginia Tech, where he will report on Jan. 17.
He called signing with the school “probably one of the most exciting times I’ve ever felt in my life.”
“I’m glad that (my dad) stayed on me like that and made me work harder,” Bailey Jr. said. “I don’t know where I’d be without football.”
His love for the sport wasn’t immediate. A Montgomery, Ala., native and cousin of the former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson, Bailey Jr. has always been big. He got interested in football while watching his brother play. To Bailey Jr., he made scoring touchdowns look effortless.
“I thought it would be easy,” Bailey Jr. said, smiling.
It wasn’t, and Bailey Jr. wanted out. Bailey Sr. refused — a stance he took out of principle, among other things.
“We had to pay for him to play,” Bailey Sr. said. “I was like, ‘No, I’ve paid my money, you’re going to play.'”
Bailey Sr. then instructed his son to grab his cleats and meet him outside. Bailey Jr. said his dad threw bricks in a trashcan and had him run around the yard with it until he had a change of heart.
“So I told him I wanted to keep playing, and that’s when I just fell in love with the game,” Bailey Jr. said. “I’ve never wanted to quit since then.”
A nose guard as a kid, Bailey Jr. could reach over centers and simply grab quarterbacks, often before they could even get a play off. He was built for the sport. However, Bailey Jr. said he lacked the technique and speed early on to play at the next level.
That all changed his junior year at Greenback. That season, Bailey Jr. earned Region 2-1A Defensive Player of the Year honors after recording 69 tackles, including seven sacks among nine tackles for loss.
Bailey Jr.’s first offer came in February from Virginia. A multi-sport athlete, he told his dad about it after he got home from playing in a basketball game. Bailey Sr. was sitting on the couch when he got the news. To Bailey Jr., he appeared unfazed.
“He said, ‘Alright, you’ve still got schoolwork to do,’” Bailey Jr. recalled.
The next day, six more offers rolled in. Bailey Sr. maintained his stoicism.
“’That’s good, but you’ve still got to work on your footwork,’” Bailey Jr. said, mimicking his dad’s reaction. “’I don’t think you’re fast enough.’”
Bailey Jr. said his dad attends every one of his football games, but he doesn’t get many compliments on his performance from Bailey Sr. afterward. When he does, it’s often attached with constructive criticism.
Bailey Jr. said that has always been a driving force for him.
“He doesn’t think I’m fast enough — one day he’s going to see that (I am),” Bailey Jr. said. “I haven’t heard a ‘good game’ yet. It’s going to come one day.”
Greenback coach Greg Ryan has seen Bailey Jr.’s transformation firsthand since Bailey Jr. moved from Alabama to Greenback in eighth grade. Ryan wasn’t present at Bailey Jr.’s signing Wednesday, but he wrote something for the occasion in which he credited Bailey Jr.’s hard work for his success.
“When I met Derrell five years ago, he was a 6-1, 260-pound chubby kid,” Ryan said. “From day one, Derrell loved football, so that made me instantly love him.”
Sitting next to his son, Bailey Sr. smiled warmly at Bailey Jr. as he donned a Virginia Tech hat. If Bailey Jr. continues to improve, Bailey Sr. said, the sky is the limit.
“I won’t tell him because I don’t want him to get a big head, but I’m real proud of him,” Bailey Sr. said. “But he’s still got work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.