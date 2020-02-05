GREENBACK — Hazon Carleton and Josiah Millsaps always had dreams of playing college football and given the friendship they developed this season, it only made sense to do so together.
“I was a transfer and I was really looking forward to the season as it was, but I met Hazon and we became good friends, the same with all my other teammates,” Millsaps told The Daily Times. “They pushed me to be better and I picked up on everything. It was a great season and it exceeded everything I wanted.”
The duo signed National Letters of Intent to play at Maryville College on Wednesday on National Signing Day.
“It’s just a tight-knit, community-type school, and whenever you get there all the coaches talk to you and make you feel wanted,” Carleton said. “Being able to be close to family was a big part of deciding to go there, too.”
Carleton played defensive tackle for Greenback until he concluded a change of position was needed to help him reach the next level.
The Cherokees believed his combination of size and speed made him a natural fit for linebacker, but it didn’t work in practice.
“He looked like a duck out of water,” Greenback coach Greg Ryan said.
Instead, he moved to defensive end and racked up 81 tackles, including 3.5 sacks among 14.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
“I think he has found a natural position for him and a place he can excel in college,” Ryan said. “We’re really excited for him.”
Millsaps transferred from Tellico Plains over the summer and became an integral part of a Greenback defense that got stronger as the season progressed despite having to learn on the fly.
The senior linebacker amassed 55 total tackles (four for loss), two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
“Having only been around for one year, it’s a situation where he didn’t get to learn a lot of our system, and because of that I don’t think we’ve seen Josiah at his full potential,” Ryan said. “I know that Josiah will get in college and learn the system and have major success.”
And Millsaps will be able to do so with a teammate that helped him absorb as much of Greenback’s system as he could in a few months, something that should benefit both of them as they traverse the next four years at Maryville College.
“We’ll both be there every step of the way,” Carlton said. “Whenever we need to learn something, we’ll go over it together and it’ll be good.”
“We’ll hold each other to a higher standard,” Millsaps added.
“Sometimes you want to tell somebody in a game to step up, and I know Hazon will do that to me if I’m slacking, messing up or not playing the way I need to be.”
