GREENBACK — Go where you are wanted.
Greenback senior wide receiver Holden Willis heard those five words a lot during the recruiting process as he attempted to find the best fit for his collegiate career.
Willis always envisioned staying home and running through the ‘T’ at Neyland Stadium clad in orange and white. The Vols wanted Willis to be a preferred walk-on, and while living out a childhood dream was alluring, he believed he had more to offer another program.
South Florida and its first-year coach Jeff Scott thought the same thing, becoming the seventh program to offer Willis on Jan. 15. A verbal commitment came six days later, and he made that commitment official by signing a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday on National Signing Day.
“Nothing against Tennessee because it’s a great place, but they had bigger standards and specific things that they were looking for, and maybe I didn’t fit into that program,” Willis told The Daily Times. “It would have been a joy to play there, but it will be an even better joy to play at USF.”
The stars began aligning for the union between Willis and USF union two years ago when Willis attended a camp at Clemson, where Scott was an assistant coach from 2008-19.
Willis left the three-day camp blown away by one of the nation’s premier programs but being a part of an organization like that seemed far-fetched at the time.
We had an inside track on new USF TE signee Holden Willis as I was able to meet him and work with him at Clemson’s football camp two years ago. Funny how things work out sometimes #US2F 🤘@iamholdenwillis pic.twitter.com/aBr5QwSVol— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) February 5, 2020
Then Scott became the fifth head coach in USF history on Dec. 9 and hired Joey King, who recruited Willis while serving as the wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina, as tight ends coach.
A conversation between the three of them ensued shortly after, and the rest is history.
“We had a great 30-minute conversation and he offered me at the end of the phone call,” Willis said. “I cancelled a visit to Tennessee and went down to USF and loved it because of the people. Not just the coaches, but the tutors, the tour guides, the people who were working the cafeteria.
“It was a big process, and if coaches are trying to tell you one thing but then they take you somewhere and the people are rude and you’re not treated right, you kind of take a step back and look at it, but they all bought in to the culture.”
Willis blossomed into a bonafide Division-I prospect over the past two years, utilizing his rare blend of size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and speed (4.6 40-yard dash) to terrorize opposing defenses.
A broken collarbone cut his junior season short after racking up 41 catches for 941 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he returned this season better than ever.
Willis hauled in 73 receptions for 1,704 yards and a TSSAA single-season record 28 touchdowns en route to being named Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football while leading Greenback to a Class 1A BlueCross Bowl runner-up finish.
“We’ve seen Holden as a little kid running around here with dirt on his face playing football and knew that he was going to be something special when it came to his athletic ability,” Greenback coach Greg Ryan said. “As the years went on, he just kept developing and his work ethic kept building.
“He caught the bug and had the desire to play college football, and he pushed himself to get to the next level.”
Willis played wide receiver throughout high school but expects to gain weight and become more of a hybrid tight end like George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs).
“He’s going to be a one-on-one matchup that will be an issue for any safety or any linebacker with his size and speed that he has,” Ryan said. “If he takes the right attitude with him, and I know he will, he will be very successful, and that’s exactly what we expect.”
It was not long ago that Willis was juggling the idea of giving up scholarship offers from FCS schools to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing at Tennessee, even if it meant paying for his education and potentially giving up the ability to play on Saturdays.
USF made sure he did not have to do either.
“It wasn’t just Tennessee. There were a bunch of schools that I reached out to and talked to (that didn’t offer me),” Willis said. “It just gives you a little more drive. USF is a good school and I’m wanted there. I know what I’m capable of doing, so I’m going to go there and fit right in.”
