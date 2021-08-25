Following a 63-0 season opening loss to Boyd Buchanan, Greenback head coach Ethan Edmiston was looking to see how his team would respond.
The loss wasn’t a question of the Cherokees’ toughness, which Edmiston felt Greenback displayed plenty of going up against a Buccaneers’ program with a bigger arsenal. Instead, it was a matter of execution — or a lack thereof.
In the week leading up to Greenback’s (0-1) road trip to face Class 2A Oneida (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, he has been pleased with the response, particularly from the Cherokees’ three seniors in Micah Franklin, Braden Matoy and Jeremiah Cope.
“The team responded really well,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. They played really hard (last) Friday night and never gave up. They’ve had more focus this week and the seniors are doing a good job as leaders.”
Greenback’s run-heavy offense was limited to just 20 yards of total offense, with quarterback Micah Franklin accounting for 22 yards in the loss to Boyd Buchanan.
According to Edmiston, shoring up the Cherokees’ issues begins to help their vaunted run game starts with the offensive line who is going up against an Oneida team that is also coming off a 50-21 loss to Williamsburg (Kentucky) in the Indians’ opener last week. But offense wasn’t the only area Greenback was challenged by Boyd Buchanan.
The Cherokees’ defense also struggled, giving up 367 yards of offense, including 170 on the ground.
“This Oneida team is big and physical,” Edmiston said. “Our guys need to be ready for a physical game, especially the linemen up front. Offense needs to do a much better job of executing and staying with blocks. The defense needs to improve on tackling.”
While Greenback and Oneida are in different classifications, the two teams share common opponents in Oliver Springs and Coalfield.
Edmiston feels the Indians present a much-needed test for the Cherokees before Region 2A play begins next week at Sunbright.
“Anytime you can play good competition for you non-region games, it helps prepare your team for the good region teams like Coalfield,” Edmiston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.