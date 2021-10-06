It’s been smooth sailing for Greenback the past two weeks, and that’s exactly what it needed entering its Region 2-1A meeting with first-place Coalfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
“It’s been a good week,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “The kids are really focused. Last week was our bye week and that was good timing for us. We have a few kids that have some small injuries, so we’re trying to get as healthy as we can for Friday. It’s a big game for us.”
Greenback and Oakdale (4-1, 2-0) are tied for second place in the region currently, and a win over the Yellow Jackets could catapult the Cherokees to the top spot.
It will also be the first of four straight region games to end the regular season for Greenback.
“There’s a lot of competition right now,” Edmiston said. “I think there are several teams that feel like they can win the region this year. We’ve just got to take care of business these next four games. They’re all region games, so this is when it really matters for playoffs.
“So far, Coalfield being 3-0 in the region, they’re the top team, so this will be a big win for us if we can beat them on Friday.”
Getting that win may be easier said than done, as Coalfield has scored at least 30 points in all but one game this season. The Yellow Jackets won their first four contests, then dropped two in a row before defeating region foe Midway in their last game, 41-34.
Against Midway, Coalfield scored 21 points in the first quarter and showcased a balanced offensive attack, recording three touchdowns on the ground and two through the air.
“The main thing that stands out is their offense,” Edmiston said. “They’re very explosive and they hit a lot of big plays. Their quarterback, he’s a good athlete, and they’ve got some speedy receivers that can take a quick screen and go all the way. So they’re capable of scoring a lot of points quick.
“Their defense is solid. They get after the opposing team’s quarterback. So it will be a big challenge for us for sure.”
Greenback lost to Loudon, 34-12, two weeks ago. After entering halftime down 21-0, quarterback Micah Franklin connected with Folsom Silver for a 10-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter; the Cherokees missed the ensuing PAT.
Kooper Williams ran for a 6-yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining, but Greenback’s two-point conversion attempt also failed.
“I thought (in) the Loudon game they competed, probably the best game they’ve played all year,” Edmiston said. “Just mistakes and turnovers and big plays (hurt us). Loudon scored on two fourth downs and then they got points off of our two turnovers.
“So we’ve just got to clean up a lot of things. We’ve got a lot to get better at, but I think the kids are really competing for four quarters right now, so that’s a good sign. We’ve just got to keep trying to get better each week.”
A win against the region’s top team would be a perfect example of just how much the Cherokees have improved since Edmiston took the reigns. The first-year coach has already seen fruits of his team’s labor, though.
“The main thing we’re focused on is trying to improve each week,” Edmiston said. “And I think the kids have bought in to working hard and trying to get better each week.
