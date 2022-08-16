GREENBACK — Rob Fox was feeling the nerves hours before kickoff.
The Greenback head coach was set to debut a brand new team with players about to compete in their first ever high school soccer game.
If the 2022 season, as Fox describes it, is a rebuilding year, then the Lady Cherokees’ season opener against Austin-East on Tuesday was the first block in the foundation.
Greenback turned a tie game at halftime into a second-half rout of the Lady Roadrunners behind junior Lilly Alvarado’s three goals in the period, and the Lady Cherokees ran away with it, 6-2, at Cooper Field.
“I had maybe the worst butterflies that I’ve ever had. This is game one, I shouldn’t have these kinds of butterflies, but for whatever reason, I did,” Fox told The Daily Times. “I was just really nervous about seeing what this team was going to look like. We’ve got a whole bunch of girls here that are brand new. This is the very first time they’ve ever played a game.
“Getting to see them play was really a learning experience for me. Just seeing what they were capable of.”
For the first 40 minutes, Greenback (1-0) played like it had the same butterflies as Fox.
The Lady Cherokees scored twice in the half, taking the lead on two goals from Aspen Black in the 12th and 28th minute, respectively, but Austin-East (0-1) answered both times with scores from Brisa Jimenez and Jazzlyn Hinton to tie it at 2-2 at the intermission.
“First half, I think we were very nervous. I’m certain of that,” Fox said. “Credit to Austin-East, I’m sure they were nervous, too. We looked like two teams that were very, very nervous and playing that way. I think a lot of what you saw in the first half was as much that as anything.”
Alvarado set the tone less than three minutes into the second half, getting ahead of the Austin-East defense and scoring to give Greenback its third lead, this time for good.
The score opened the way for a four-goal period for the Lady Cherokees. Makayla Watts scored the second at the 28 minute, 50 second mark before Alvarado added two more in the last 20 minutes to put it away.
“I think our passing was very good,” Alvarado said. “I’m just so beyond proud of the girls with how we all came together (in the second half). I think that we’ve all just come together so good.”
For Alvarado, the performance was an indicator of how far she has come in the past four seasons at Greenback. She started out as a ball girl for Fox in the third grade and has been playing for him since eighth grade.
Now as one of the team’s leaders, her outing in game one shows what she is capable of.
“I always came out here every single home game and just dreamed of playing high school soccer,” Alvarado said. “(Knowing coach Fox before playing for him) helped a lot. When I started in eighth grade, we already kind of had a friendship.”
“It’s fantastic (having two players score multiple goals),” Fox said. “Lilly has just been a great person for this team. She started with me when she was a ball girl and about 3-feet high. She was roaming the sidelines for years and now she’s finally on the team and even now she’s only just a junior. It feels like I’ve known her for 10 years.
“She’s finally just now getting to a point where she is a really dominant player and that’s nice to see.”
One game doesn’t change Fox’s expectations for Greenback’s season, but it’s a strong starting point before the Lady Cherokees’ schedule picks up next week, starting with another home match against Sequoyah on Aug. 23.
“I think we’ve got a steep hill to climb,” Fox said. “I want to be encouraging to the girls and I’m going to be encouraging to the girls, but I also want to set the right tone. I don’t want to make them feel like (the expectation is) going all the way to state. That’s not for us this year. We’re trying to build something new. We’ve got some pieces in place, I think, to make that happen.”
