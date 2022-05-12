LOUDON — The Greenback boys’ soccer team knew coming into their District 4-1A Championship match against Loudon that it would be an uphill battle.
Earlier in the season Loudon got the better of the Cherokees in a blowout win on their home field. Looking for revenge, Greenback was ready to compete. After a competitive first half Loudon ramped up its offensive pressure and opened up the flood gates and quickly broke away from the Cherokees.
The relentless pressure proved too much for Greenback as it fell 4-1 on Dukes Field at Chig Ratledge Stadium on Thursday, securing District 4A runner up.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “They played extremely well. Loudon was too much for us. We knew we were going to come in here and we’re going to have a mountain to climb. I challenged my guys to step up to the plate and give it everything they’ve got, and I’m super proud of the fact that they did exactly that and played 80 minutes of really hard soccer. We’re just a little bit outmatched this year. We’ll find a way to get back to the top again.”
Greenback started the match off on a sour note with Loudon splitting the defense and connecting with a goal within the first few minutes of play. The following minutes saw both teams fighting to break into each other’s side of the field. Loudon got off multiple shot attempts that were swallowed up by Greenback’s keeper, Isiah Flowers.
The Cherokees eventually broke out of the back-and-forth cycle with Paul Pifer connecting with a timely shot to tie the game with 19 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter. The tie was broken nearly eight minutes later after Loudon’s Oscar Mejia got a shot past Flowers.
Going into halftime the Cherokees trailed by one goal. Unfazed by the scoreboard, The Cherokees’ effort never wavered as they made Loudon fight for every shot.
The second saw Greenback mostly on the defensive end of the ball. The Cherokees struggled to get any momentum and had trouble finding open players to pass to. Loudon’s Oscar Vega was a problem for Greenback’s defense as he scored back-to-back goals in the second half.
Greenback tried to rally back but were stopped in its tracks as time expired. For coach Fox the effort showcased a bright future for the Cherokees.
“Early on this season, I was worried about resilience with this with this group.” Fox said. “And tonight, they showed me some of the best resilience I’ve ever seen out of a team. They just really stuck with it. Even when the score started to get a little out of control, they still stuck with it. All the way to the final minute they were playing with their full heart. I was super proud of their effort.”
While not the result Greenback was looking for, the season is not yet over. The Cherokees will look to keep their season alive in the upcoming Region 2-A Tournament.
“We have to play the winner of Oneida versus Cumberland Gap and that’s a must win for us.” Fox said. “If we can find a way to beat them, we play the winner of that game, then we will get to sectionals. So that would be where we got last year. So that would be our ambition.”
