The Greenback girls soccer team needed a comeback and penalty kicks to beat Polk County during the regular season, but none of that was necessary with its season on the line.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Cherokees notched a 3-1 victory over their long-time district rival Tuesday, advancing to the District 4-A championship game while also earning a region tournament berth.
Greenback will face Loudon, which beat the Lady Cherokees, 1-0, during the regular season, on Thursday for the district title.
