GREENBACK — When Greenback and Polk County square off on the pitch, it’s no secret that it’s more than just another District 4-1A matchup.
“It’s always big,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “(Polk County’s coach) and I have talked for years and he coaches the girls, I coach the girls, so we’ve gotten to know each other both (coaching the) girls and boys. Over the last several years, for whatever reason, we’ve been kind of vying for the top spot if we can find a way to get there.
“Hopefully this year we’ll be doing the same thing again, but that’s what happens when you match up with a team that’s similar to you in a lot of ways and then you’re both having good series of good seasons, you end up with a rival.”
The latest edition in that rivalry series favored Greenback, as the Cherokees used a staunch defensive effort and a single goal to down the Wildcats, 1-0, on Tuesday at Cooper Field.
The stifling defense Greenback (3-3, 2-0 District 4-A) displayed was due to an opponent-specific adjustment, as Fox counteracted the speed of Polk County (2-2, 1-1) with some of the Cherokees’ own.
“We really have been working on defense a lot,” Fox said. “We always do. Every season we work on defense a lot, but we’ve put a lot of speed (on defense). This time we adjusted by putting some speed on the back line because they had a lot of speed they were bringing against us. They had two forwards that were extremely fast and they knew how to play the three-ball.
“They were sending the three-ball through. In the first half, they were getting it through, so at halftime we decided we were going to try to find a way to stop that. If they did happen to get a ball through, we had to have speed back there to catch (their forward). So I think we were able to try to contain them to a degree.”
That defensive game plan was effective in keeping the Cherokees ahead after Noah Pifer scored the only goal just under eight minutes in.
The Wildcats were able to play the ball near Greenback’s goal, particularly in the second half, but couldn’t tie the score, either due to missed shots or the proficiency of Greenback goalkeeper Isiah Flowers.
“They still put an awful lot of heat on us,” Fox said. “Fortunately, we had a good back line and Isiah (Flowers) had a great game.”
After a slow start to the season, with the Cherokees dropping matches against teams like Harriman and William Blount, they’re now at .500 overall but undefeated in district play.
The plan now is for Greenback to put those disappointments behind it and continue to be the team that earned that coveted rivalry win, not the one that couldn’t find its way early.
“I think we’re coming into our own a little bit,” Fox said. “We start very slow, and I take blame for that. For whatever reason, my teams tend to start slow, and I don’t know why that is, but we always come out of the gate with a little bit of lackluster showings the first couple of games. We did the same thing this year.
“It’s one of those things where I wish I could get those games back, but you live and learn. We’re starting to grow into our positions. Our kids are learning their spots. They’re starting to feel the excitement of playing better ball. So I think it’s all starting to come together.”
