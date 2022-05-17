ONEIDA — Greenback got off to a weak start against a fast and skilled Oneida squad, ending the Cherokee season in the Region 2-1A semifinals with a 5-0 loss Tuesday evening.
Oneida (12-2-3) continuously pushed forward from the wings on Jane Terry Hoffman Field. The Indian attack, behind a hat trick from Mason Keeton, forged a lopsided 10-3 disparity in corner kicks and a 17-4 Oneida advantage in shots on goal over Greenback (7-10).
The first Oneida corner kick surprised the Cherokees for a quick 1-0 lead just five minutes into the contest. Instead of a more typical boot into the penalty area, forward Levi James tapped a quick backwards diagonal to freshman Luke Barna, who was well back of the scrum near the goal and unmarked.
Barna released a rocket that keeper Isiah Flowers got a hand on, but the velocity was too much to handle, and the Indians scored the only goal needed against an ineffective Greenback offense.
“We came out flat, and we were never able to find any extra juice to get ourselves back on track,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “It started in the first half and we tried to shake them up at halftime, but it was really not successful.”
The score doubled to a 2-0 halftime lead after Mason Keeton picked up an assist after another penetration from the flanks. The junior crossed a ball into George Kline, who chested the pass and pushed it into the net in one motion.
Keeton scored the first of his three goals 90 seconds into the second half, getting credit when his cross was deflected in the box and pushed in for a Greenback own goal.
Keeton perfectly timed a through ball from Barna and rammed in his second score in the 48th minute and picked up his hat trick in the final five minutes by intercepting a short Flowers’ goal kick, dribbling in and hitting the corner net.
Greenback’s closest opportunity came ten minutes into the half, with keeper Gavin Keeton making a nice left-handed deflection to keep his shutout intact.
Gavin Keeton needed to make zero saves in the first half and finished with four. Flowers was much busier, making 14 saves as Oneida consistently controlled the tempo.
The season-ending loss was the finale for four Greenback senior starters, including assist leader Noah Pifer, midfielder Austin Hamilton and defenders Alex Perry and Adam Fields.
Fox said that the four seniors were irreplaceable, with extra meaning to the phrase. Greenback’s entire roster consisted of only 14 players. Fox spent a good part of his postgame remarks to his players discussing strategies to garner enough players to be able to field a team in 2023.
Even though short-handed, Fox knows he has some strong returning talent, including Noah Pifer’s brother, Paul, who led the Cherokees in scoring, and Flowers.
Fox admitted that the Oneida speed and its ability to time breaks on through balls to stay on side were more than his team could handle on this night.
“We were not playing to our abilities,” Fox said. “That’s not taking away anything from Oneida. They have a very good team and were going to be handful no matter what we did, but I don’t think we gave them the game we could have.”
