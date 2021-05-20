ONEIDA — Greenback soccer coach Robert Fox couldn’t quite make sense of Thursday night’s Region 2-A championship against Oneida.
That’s because he thought his team played better in the second half, but — somehow — that happened to be when the Indians scored the majority of their goals en route to a 5-1 victory on their home turf at Jane Terry Hoffman Field.
Greenback (10-9) will play at Austin-East on Saturday in a sub-state game.
“In the second half, we gave up four goals and yet we played better,” Fox said. “How that happened, I’m not entirely sure. (Oneida) got some balls through, and they did a really good job of finishing opportunities.”
Freshman Geo Astudillo accounted for Greenback’s lone goal — the only one Oneida (15-6) has allowed in its four postseason games.
The Cherokees edged Sweetwater, 3-2, last week in the District 4-A championship. Greenback has an enrollment size of 230 students, which Fox said makes fielding a team a feat. Getting one to this stage after just three full seasons as a program is beyond what he expected.
“I don’t want to say, it’s icing on the cake because it’s much better,” Fox said. “I’ve been coaching the girls for a long time now, and we’ve never gotten to this level, so getting the boys here has really just been a magical season. There’s no way I could have predicted this.”
The Cherokees weren’t able to create many scoring chances for themselves in the first half, but they didn’t give Oneida many early ones either. Greenback goalkeeper Isiah Flowers prevented the Indians from getting a shot on goal in the opening 12 minutes, during which he collected the ball in at least four high-pressure situations.
The Indians used a set play to get on the board with 19:48 left in the half when a throw-in sailed into the box and bounced off the heads of Oneida’s Gabe Hacker and Nick Gilbert and into Greenback’s goal.
The Cherokees’ best opportunity of the half came during a scrum in front of Oneida’s goal following a free kick. Jagger Woodard fired a shot on target that sailed into the goalkeeper’s arms, allowing the Indians to enter halftime ahead 1-0.
“I don’t know if we came out flat, but we didn’t have the energy we needed,” Fox said. “Halftime was a little tense. We made them aware their effort was not where it needed to be. If we wanted to be able to compete, we were going to have to step it up.”
That’s exactly what the Cherokees did despite Oneida stretching its advantage to 2-0 less than seven minutes into the half. Rylin Bowling scored the Indians’ second goal with a shot that bounced off the inside of the left post and into the back of the next, but Greenback didn’t wait long to answer.
Less than two minutes later, Astudillo weaved through traffic with the ball towards Oneida’s goal and refused to give up on the play, eventually firing a shot home that cut the Indians’ lead to 2-1.
Flowers made a diving save on a tough shot directly after Astudillo’s goal to preserve the Cherokees’ momentum, but the floodgates eventually opened for Oneida for a seven-minute stretch.
Mason Keeton got things going again for the Indians with 25:03 remaining on a breakaway that forced Flowers to charge for the ball, and Keeton tapped it past him before scoring on the open net. Oneida added two more goals over the next six minutes and 20 seconds to pull the game out of reach for Greenback.
“The second half, (Greenback) came out a little more hungry, and we were actually getting after it,” Fox said. “But we were taking risks. We were trying to get the ball up field and get pressure and, when you do that, you’re going to make yourself vulnerable, and we did.”
