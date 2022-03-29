After starting the season with three losses and one half of solid play not producing enough on the scoreboard, Greenback broke through with three goals in an eight-minute span to earn its first victory with a 5-1 win over Sale Creek Tuesday evening.
Brothers Noah and Paul Pifer led the Greenback (1-3, 1-0 District 4-1A) offense. Senior Noah Pifer assisted Paul Pifer, a junior, with two lovely throughballs for the final two Cherokee goals putting the game out of reach with just under 30 minutes to play.
Goalkeeper Isiah Flowers recorded six saves and assisted the Greenback offense with several booming outlet punts leading to many of the 13 shots on goal. Sale Creek (0-6, 0-2) recorded just six shots on goal.
“We started off a little slow, but then we had a much, much better second half,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “We started to come together and played a little tighter, moving the ball around much better in the second half. That allowed us to get some opportunities that we didn’t see as many of in the first half.”
The Cherokees may have been more impatient early after scoring easily within 90 seconds of the opening whistle. After a deep cross from sophomore Geo Astudillo was rattled around inside the box without being cleared, the ball popped out to Jagger Woodard around the penalty kick spot. The junior forward rammed in a liner for the quick early lead.
Greenback kept possession steadily over the next several minutes but allowed Tae Roach to make a nice counter attack run past defenders to score the equalizer thirteen minutes in.
The Cherokees racked up seven corner kicks pressuring the ball into their final third, but saves from keeper Ashton Smith kept the score knotted at 1-1.
With 80 seconds in the half, Greenback regained the lead when Dalton Tillman sent a pass in from the side to Noah Pifer, who chipped a shot high to the far post net to finally show payoff for the dominating offensive attack.
The halftime break did not dampen the offensive onslaught. Three minutes into the second half, Noah Pifer’s throw-in hit junior Dalton Tillman for a header snapped into the net for a two-goal advantage.
Noah Pifer then fed two perfectly placed throughballs to brother Paul Pifer. Keeper Smith bobbled the first Paul Pifer attempt leading to an easy tap-in for the junior. Five minutes later, Paul Pifer swung the ball wide then cut back to shed a defender before firing diagonally back past a diving Smith to complete his brace and brother Noah’s three assists.
“We weren’t finding the open pass and not moving the ball, early,” Noah Pifer said. “(Sale Creek) made it difficult for us by stacking everybody in front of the goal, so we started shooting more from outside and started playing direct to each other’s feet so we could get more shots off.”
The one-year age difference means the two brothers do not play on the same club teams, but Paul Pifer said that the two have practiced together “just about our whole lives.”
“We learned a little patience tonight,” Fox said. “Even though we scored quickly in the second half, it was due to being patient and waiting for good opportunities rather than trying to jam the ball.”
After allowing the early strike from Roach yielding the 1-1 tie, Fox credited his defense for adjusting and preventing further damage.
“We had to plug some people in that weren’t used to being back there,” Fox said. “We were in a bit of a learning curve.”
Greenback hosts Eagleton College and Career Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.
