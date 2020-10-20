GREENBACK — Oneida bottled up the Greenback offense and scored on two set-pieces in the second half to end the season for the Lady Cherokees with a 2-0 loss in Region 2-A semifinal soccer action.
Greenback (12-7-1) held a slim 8-7 margin in shots-on-goal over Oneida (7-3-2) but had too many crosses and shots not followed.
“I felt we were really controlling the tempo of the game in the first half, but as the game wore on, we started to give up some of that control,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “Once we gave up the first goal, that took us into a playing-from-behind scenario.”
The game’s action was largely in the midfield, as evidenced by the fairly low shots put on frame. Greenback missed on its best scoring opportunity in the final seconds of the first half, with Julianne Fox driving deep into the penalty area but finishing with a shot directly at Lady Indian keeper Claire Burris.
Wings Aliyah Douglas and Rory Blevins caused problems with their outside pressure throughout the contest, forcing the Greenback defense to make several clears out-of-bounds instead of upfield.
The 0-0 halftime stalemate was broken in the 47th minute on a quick sequence following a long throw-in after one of those Greenback quick clears.
Standing about five yards from the corner flag, Caroline Bell made a long toss that, with the narrow width of the pitch at Cooper Stadium, went all the way through to the far post area without Greenback defenders redirecting. Blevins nicked a header back to Kenlee Duncan, who chipped in a short shot past Greenback keeper Shay McDonell.
“I won’t say that was a flukish goal, they had skill and prepared to do a move like that, but it was a bit of good fortune for them,” Fox said.
The second Oneida goal came in minute 53 after Greenback was called for a handball about 35 yards out from the goal.
Douglas lofted the ball high towards the left post and Duncan earned a brace with her second goal, benefitting from another quick header redirecting the ball, this time from Alexea Jones.
Oneida kept up enough offensive pressure that most of Greenback’s counter-attacks started far from Burris and the Lady Indians’ goal area.
Julianne Fox had several nice dribbles through traffic but was often starting 70 or more yards away. Oneida defenders kept marks on other Greenback forwards enough to prevent any easy lay-offs.
Greenback moved Fox, who earlier this season joined the rare century club for career goals, from center-mid to more forward spots but the senior was never able to convert or find trailers for Cherokee scores.
“It was kind of a no-win situation for us,” Rob Fox said. “(Julianne Fox) couldn’t get all the way 60 or 70 yards through the middle of the field, but when we got her up top we couldn’t get her the ball.”
Oneida coach Phil Newport said, “We got to watch (Greenback) on film and we realized that a lot of their offense runs through (Julianne Fox). We recognized how good she was. We didn’t mark her, per se, but we checked where she was at on the field and always marked her with a player in that area.”
Greenback pushed forward in the final minutes for two strong chances at scores but had one cross skitter harmlessly all the way across the goal face and a final Fox shot sailed wide.
“We had several times where we crossed the ball across the face of their goal and it would have been a nice chip-in but we just never got a foot on it,” Rob Fox said. “Had we done that, maybe the outcome is different, but we just couldn’t make that happen tonight.”
