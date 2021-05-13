SWEETWATER — When Noah Pifer played a ball in to his brother, Paul, the duo set up a moment that some programs spend years chasing.
With under a minute of regulation left, Paul Pifer, in open space, struck his laces through the ball — lifting Greenback to a 3-2 win over Sweetwater in the District 4-A Championship on Thursday.
Chasing a district championship can be a process for a team. As one of the smallest schools that field a soccer team in the state of Tennessee, Greenback grabbed the program’s first district championship.
“Jesus gave us the ability to play to the best of our abilities,” Paul Pifer said. “My brother (Noah) gave me a beautiful pass — he has been doing that all year. Shoutout to the whole team for keeping their heads up the whole game.”
Heading into the 2021 season, the Cherokees won a combined two games in their first three seasons — the third shortened early due to COVID-19 concerns. The program won four of their first six games in the new season and sit at 9-8 heading into the Region 2-A Tournament.
“The way our team reacted at the end of this game was almost like three years of pent up difficulties in terms of trying to get a brand new team started,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “All of the lumps that you take when you start out — any team that was in our position would be in the same boat. You go up against much bigger teams and they pretty much handle us season after season, and we took some bad beatdowns. When you get some success like this it is enjoyable and the boys really reacted.”
The Cherokees’ adversity continued into the game when Sweetwater junior Jonathan Cano put the Wildcats in front with a 15th minute goal. Things got harder on Greenback 10 minutes later when a player was shown a red card.
Greenback played out the remaining 55 minutes of regulation an 20 minutes of overtime down a man.
At the break, Fox opted to sacrifice a defender, dropping to a three-back system in order to keep tempo up at midfield.
“We could not get any consistent pressure on their keeper,” Fox said. “I didn’t want to play a defensive contest the entire second half. We took a chance and moved one of our defenders up. It turned into a success for us.”
Ten minutes into the second half that move paid off. Noah Pifer got onto a scramble in the box and tied the score to 1 with a finish. Six minutes later, chasing down a through ball and colliding into Cats’ keeper Jack Marlow, the Cherokees earned a penalty.
Paul Pifer’s first goal of the night gave the guests their first lead. However, the advantage only lasted for a couple of minutes — Cano’s penalty for Sweetwater reset things at 2.
Offensively, Greenback started to generate chances as time played on. The Cherokees had six shots in the second half — including two free kicks from Noah Pifer that grazed the side and top of the goal.
Defensively, Greenback still had work to do against Sweetwater — including a goal line clearance off a shot from Cano in the 95th minute.
Cano has been a force for Sweetwater, scoring four goals in the 2021 postseason. However, sophomore keeper Isaiah Flowers came up big on multiple occasions against Cano and the Cats.
Late in the second half of overtime, with the game still at 2-2, Flowers made a punch save with much of his body still inside the goal. The sophomore also denied Sweetwater captain Ben Brackett a volley finish midway though overtime.
Flowers, a two-sport athlete at Greenback, never put on a pair of gloves until the start of this season.
“He has gone from literally learning the position at the beginning of the season when we were in the offseason to where he is today,” Fox said. “He has just come leaps and bounds. He is only a sophomore, so he has two more years to go. By the time he is a senior he is really going to be something. He is not afraid of taking a hit and that is really the same kind of mentality that you have to have in the goal. You take hard shots and you take physical shots.”
Flowers made eight saves between the sticks.
Greenback went ahead on Polk County 3-2 in the final seconds of regulation in Tuesday’s district semifinal to reach the championship match.
“I won’t say that every time we go on the field that we have a tremendous heart, but the last two games — boy — they have been riding high and bringing the excitement level,” Fox said. “I contribute the win today and the win at Polk County to that excitement level.”
The Cherokees will host the District 3-A runner-up on Tuesday with a region championship and substate berth. Rockwood visits Oneida in the District 3-A Championship tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.