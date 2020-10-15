Greenback knocked off Polk County, 4-2, in double overtime Thursday to win its second consecutive District 4-A championship.
Senior Julianne Fox provided a pair of heroic goals for the Cherokees, scoring with two minutes, 30 seconds left in the first overtime to tie it at 2, and then finding the back of the net off an assist from senior Riley Poe five in the third minute of the final extra period for the would-be game-winner.
Junior Kierra Bishop sealed the victory with a goal from six yards out with three minutes remaining.
It is the second consecutive year that the Cherokees have beaten the Wildcats in the title game.
Greenback will host Oneida in the Region 2-A semifinals Tuesday.
