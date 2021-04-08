GREENBACK — Jenna McConnell admits that she would not have a chance at playing college soccer if it had not been for Julianne Fox.
“I came to Greenback as an eighth grader, and I had played soccer off and on when I was little but kind of got out of it in middle school, and she was like, ‘Hey, why don’t you come and play,’ and I decided to give it a try,” McConnell told The Daily Times. “We clicked immediately and became friends. She has taught me so much.”
The relationship that has grown between the two since then made Thursday special as the pair sat side-by-side and signed to be teammates for four more years at Tusculum in Greeneville.
“Jenna has always been one of my best friends, so it’s definitely a plus to have her by my side,” Fox said. “It’s a scary experience going to college somewhere new, but she’ll be the person that makes me feel safe and at home again.
“She has always motivated me and we are always there for each other, so we’re good influences on each other.”
Fox and McConnell are the first duo from the same graduating class to progress to the next level in program history, leading Greenback to back-to-back District 4-A championships the past two years. Both were named to the All-District 4-A first team this season, with Fox being named the district’s most valuable player.
Fox scored more than 100 career goals as a central attacking midfielder, controlling the pace for a Lady Cherokee side that tallied 55 goals in 20 matches this season.
McConnell played an integral part in that production as a possession midfielder that complemented Fox’s aggressiveness.
Their importance to the program, however, goes beyond the pitch.
“The reason that we had the group of girls from that class that stuck with soccer and really made it a thing of theirs started with these two,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “They were the social start of the group that pulled in other girls that weren’t playing soccer, and they became the magnets that pulled the group together.”
Fox and McConnell attributed the campus, the facilities, the program and, of course, each other as the reasons for why Tusculum was the right fit.
The duo both expect to have solid four year careers, with Fox hoping hers starts in the fall while McConnell is prepared to sit back and work for her playing time later down the road.
Whatever path each of them takes over the next four years, at least they will have each other to support one another.
“It’s a unique experience because they’re already friends, and to get on the same team together, they can kind of lean on each other, bounce ideas off each other and bounce reactions off each other,” Rob Fox said. “Things are going to happen in college practice that you don’t much care for, and now you have a close friend that you can share and say, ‘Hey, did that bother you as much as it bothered me.’
“I think that will be beneficial.”
