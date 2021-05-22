KNOXVILLE — In the immediate aftermath of an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Austin-East on Saturday in the Class A sectional, Greenback coach Rob Fox reminded the Cherokees of everything they had accomplished.
Fox himself never envisioned his fourth-year program playing this deep into May after the first three years netted two wins combined, and yet Greenback ended its season on the threshold of a state tournament berth.
“If you had asked me at the beginning of the season how far I wanted to get, I would have said I wanted to compete for the district, but I didn’t have high hopes that we could win the district,” Fox told The Daily Times. “We found a way to do that, which I’m super proud of. We found a way to get to the region championship game, which I’m super proud of, but once you get this deep, for any team at any level, your weaknesses start to show, and I think ours started to show in the last couple of games. We know what we need to fix, and now we have to get back to work.”
It was apparent from the onset that Greenback (10-10) was outmatched by Austin-East (12-2-1) and its pace, but the Cherokees defended well enough to keep the Roadrunners off the board until a lack of depth started to take its toll.
Tumusifu Emmanuel found the back of the net in the 17th minute to get the Roadrunners running, and then added another goal two minutes later to start the rout.
Hakizimana Esloni controlled a corner kick in traffic and tapped it into an empty net to extend the lead shortly after, and Ezzuldin Fawwaz scored with 49 seconds remaining in the half to give Austin-East a 4-0 lead.
The second half was more of the same as the Roadrunners dominated possession and proceeded to score four more goals.
“It wasn’t necessarily difficult to prepare because we knew they were going to be extremely tough and that we were going to be on our heels, so we tried to set ourselves up to defend the best we could, which we did in the first half,” Fox said. “The problem is with our short bench, we get tired. They’re able to roll people in three at a time, and they didn’t miss much of a beat when they did. We don’t have that kind of depth, and when we start to get fatigued, the goals start rolling for the opposition.”
Greenback still managed to overachieve despite its lack of substitutions.
Seniors Garrett Shockley, Dakota Garland, Matthew Hurst, River Steele and Mark Anthony Astudillo, who received a round of applause from their teammates as the final huddle of the season drew to a close, endured the frustrations of an upstart program and became the foundation of a team that slowly grew into a contender throughout the season.
The Cherokees entered the District 4-A tournament with a 6-8 record but knocked off Sale Creek in the first round before notching subsequent upsets of Polk County and Sweetwater to win the program’s first district title. A resounding victory over Rockwood on Tuesday set the table for region championship bout with Oneida as well as secured a sectional berth, forming the thought of the program’s first state tournament berth.
Instead, Austin-East celebrated that feat and left Greenback with the memories of an unexpected season and a promising future.
“I hope we can build on this,” Fox said. “It’s one of those things when you have a team that it is struggling, you also have a difficult time getting kids to come out. We need to replace these five seniors and we need at least five more to fatten our roster a little bit, and I’m hoping this kind of success will open the door for that to happen.”
