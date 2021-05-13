GREENBACK — Bryan Powers doesn’t want Jennifer Jones to make a habit out of ignoring him at third base, but on Thursday he made an exception.
The Lady Kees’ grip on a District 2-A Tournament crown began to slip after Cosby fought back to tie the game at 2 in the top of the fifth before Miya Norman blasted a two-out double to the gap in right-center field to bring Jones around second.
As Jones made her way towards third, Powers lifted both hands in the air and shouted for her to hold up, but Jones continued to home and beat the throw by the slimmest of margins to give Greenback the lead — and a defining moment in program history.
It ended up being the right decision and the Lady Kees held on to win the program’s first district tournament championship with a 3-2 decision over the Lady Eagles.
“The thing we’ve talked about all year is that it doesn’t matter who does it as long as it gets done,” Powers told The Daily Times. “I knew that somebody was going to get it done tonight and it took us running past a stop sign at third base to win. I told (Jones) after the game that this is probably going to be the only time I’m going to tell you ‘good job’ for ignoring me.”
Greenback took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a RBI groundout from Madison Hood and a Hailee Stevens RBI single, but the Lady Kees missed on a number of opportunities to add to their lead over the next five innings.
Cosby took advantage, scoring a run in the fourth and another in the fifth to tie the game at 2.
The Lady Eagles seemingly had the momentum in a time where it was needed most and were one out away from having a chance to take the lead in the seventh.
Jones reached first on a fielder’s choice and represented the go-ahead run with two outs when Norman stepped up to the plate.
Facing a 1-1 count, Norman surprised even herself when the ball connected and she watched it dart to the wall in right-center.
“I normally don’t hit like that,” Norman said. “I honestly dropped my hands and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ It was like divine intervention because I was so surprised. There’s no words to describe how amazing it felt.”
But after Jones’ sliding score at the plate to go back in front, there was still three outs standing between Greenback and a championship. Jones, who was also the starting pitcher, had to turn around and try to come through for her team again.
“I was so nervous,” Jones recalled. “I was like, we just need to get these three outs right here and we need to end this game and win the district championship.”
Jones immediately came up with a strikeout — her second of the game — and a groundout in the next at-bat had her team just one out away.
Before facing the last batter, the entire infield came to the circle to talk with Jones.
“It did help my confidence,” Jones said. “They were just telling me, ‘Come on, you got. Let’s get through this inning right here. Just pitch it to her. We’ll be your backup if you need it.’”
They came through as a pop up to Brooklyn Jones in left field sealed the win and the Lady Kees’ dugout emptied on to the field.
“Every year we get the plaques and I have to hand it over to them take the runner-up trophy,” Powers said. “It was nice to be able to hand the runner-up trophy to them and keep the district champion plaque. That was definitely a different feeling, and I enjoyed it a lot.”
Even after coming up short for all of those years, there was never a moment where Powers doubted his team on Thursday. After the season the Lady Kees have had, they gave him little reason not to.
“We’ve battled injuries and what seems like one thing after the other,” Powers said. “I’ve been coaching for awhile. These girls have been a family of mine all year. It’s just a family here. They’re behind each other. It’s a testament to them. They believe in us and what we’re trying to do. We’ve reached our goal and we want to go further now.”
