SALE CREEK — Even as the Greenback dugout watched Sale Creek storm the field and celebrate a Class A state tournament berth, there was optimism.
There was optimism because now there is a foundation for the Lady Cherokees’ program that was put in place by the 2021 team.
Greenback’s historic run, which saw it win its first District 2-A title, play in its first Region 1-A game and reach its first Class A sectional came to an end against the Panthers in a 6-0 loss on Saturday, one game shy of earning a trip to Murfreesboro next week.
“This is a team of battlers, troopers, just gritty girls doing whatever it takes to get the job done,” Greenback coach Bryan Powers told The Daily Times. “That’s what it takes to get this far and that’s exactly what they did.”
Despite being held scoreless for seven innings, the Lady Kees (12-15) were able to work themselves into opportunities to get on the board and rally throughout the game, but a strong pitching performance in the circle from Sale Creek’s Olivia Day, who struck out five, and Greenback’s inability to get off the field on defense proved to be too much to overcome.
For the Lady Kees’ offense, the top of the first inning set the tone for the kind of afternoon it would be.
Lauren Morton drew a leadoff walk before Mackenzie Jones lined out to Panthers’ second baseman Alexis Raines who flipped the ball over to Brooke Raines at first to tag out Morton and pull off the double play.
In the following at-bat, Madison Hood singled into center field but Katie Jones flew out to center the next play and Greenback came up empty handed.
Sale Creek (23-9) opened up the bottom half of the inning with back-to-back singles from Allison Smith and Alexis Raines and Brooke Raines paid it off with sac-fly to center to plate a run from Smith and give the Panthers an early 1-0 advantage.
In the third, Sale Creek added two more run, both coming after the Lady Kees defense got two quick outs to start the frame- a common theme in the game.
In fact, most of the Panthers damage came with two outs, including a run in the third that was scored on an RBI double by Day to go up 4-0 and again on runs in the fifth and sixth that pushed the lead to 6-0.
In between, Greenback left at least one runner on base in the second, fourth and sixth innings.
Hood led off with a double deep to the wall in right field in the fourth but a fly out and two ground outs left the Lady Kees empty handed on one of those opportunities.
“I think we weren’t prepared for this heat,” Powers said. “I think that, obviously, this is a nice little place here and the energy was here, (Sale Creek) had the crowd here and a lot of motivation. Of course we had to travel two hours to get here and that didn’t help us much either. A Saturday afternoon, awkward game, awkward time. But you know, they’re a good softball team and I think they’ll make some noise in Murfreesboro, there is no doubt.
“I told the girls the last two games we’ve lost, we’ve lost to teams that will be in Murfreesboro playing in the state tournament. Four or five year ago we were winning one or two games a year, now we’re competing with teams that could possibly win the state championship. That’s a tribute to them and how far they’ve come.”
The progress is undeniable, and after a season in which the Lady Kees were a game away from competing for its own state title, confidence abounds within the program heading into next season with a roster that returns all but three of the players that were part of an impressive postseason run.
The community and fan support should be there, too.
“Football is good every year, girls basketball tends to be good every year,” Powers said. “No one ever comes to softball games. It was a really neat thing to have two home games this week and see people that I’ve never seen before. For them just to take part and say, ‘Hey, we have a pretty good softball team here, too.’ It’s neat to see that.
“Now we have some girls that just play softball and we have not had that in the past. It’s nice to see all of that coming around together.”
