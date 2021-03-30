The Greenback softball team held Knoxville Catholic in check for four innings before giving up seven in the fifth and three in the sixth en route to an 11-10 loss on Monday at Knoxville Catholic High School.
The Lady Cherokees (2-7) grabbed a 4-1 lead in the top of the third with a two-run single from Hailey Stevens and a two-run home run from Katie Jones, and then added to it when Katie Jones and Brooklyn Jones scored on an error by Knoxville Catholic third baseman Emma Schaad.
It would not hold up for long.
L Barber kicked off the scoring in the fifth for the Lady Fighting Irish with a two-run double, which was followed by a fielder's choice that allowed Schaad to score and then a two-run single by Laila Stempkoswki. Knoxville Catholic took the lead on a RBI groundout and an error.
Greenback pulled back in front on Katie Jones' second home run in the top of the sixth, but Knoxville Catholic answered.
Lily Morton cut the deficit to 11-10 in the top of the seventh and reached third on an error with one away, but the Lady Cherokees were unable to bring her home.
The Lady Cherokees will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak against Alcoa at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
