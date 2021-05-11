The Greenback softball team got notable production from its bats while Jennifer Jones battled through some adversity in the circle en route to a 7-3 victory over Hancock County in the District 2-A semifinals Tuesday at Greenback School.
The victory secures a Region 1-A tournament berth for the Lady Cherokees (10-13).
Madison Hood fell a triple short of the cycle and contributed two RBIs while Katie Jones also added three hits. Hannah Butler logged a pair of hits.
Jones struggled with command, walking 10 Lady Indians, but found a way to strand 13 runners in a complete-game effort that required 151 pitches. She allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out nine.
No. 1-seed Greenback hosts No. 2 Cosby, which knocked off Washburn, 4-2, at 5 p.m. today looking to avenge championship losses to the Lady Eagles in 2018 and 2019.
