GREENBACK — The teary eyes of Greenback players — and coaches and probably just about anyone in orange and black — could easily have been due to the fact that the Lady Cherokees nearly doubled the hits of Unaka but stranded three times the baserunners, including two bases-loaded opportunities.
Tears probably first began to well up when Lady Ranger Alana Parsons opened the eighth inning with a prodigious shot that landed well beyond the left-field scoreboard, hitting a shed roof under the Greenback football stadium bleachers, giving Unaka a one-run lead in the Region 1-A semifinal elimination game Monday.
Instead, the Lady Cherokees managed to finally score the only way possible without moving baserunners around, with a pair of two-out home runs of their own en route to a 6-4 victory. Pandemonium and tears of joy rather than sorrow followed the dramatic extra-inning reversal, giving Greenback (12-13) the right to advance to the region championship game.
The double dose of heroics started with Greenback down to its final out in the bottom of the eighth. Down to the possible last at-bat of the season, junior shortstop Maddie Jones struck a home run nearly as impressive as that of Parsons, smashing into the scoreboard.
Clean-up batter Katie Jones singled on a 1-2 count to become the potential winning runner, but Greenback had already stranded 12 runners in previous at-bats, so a ninth frame seemed decidedly possible.
Senior Hailee Stevens, despite playing with a torn ACL suffered earlier in the season, had other plans. As if being the first Greenback softball player named to the All-State team, a feat accomplished as both a pitcher and hitter in 2019, didn’t already cement her name in Lady Cherokee legend, Stevens’ next plate appearance surely did.
“I got up to bat and I said, ‘What if? What if I hit this out, and we won?’ And it was a dream come true,” Stevens told The Daily Times. “I lost my breath when I hit that ball. That was ... game-winning ... that was incredible.”
As heroic as the home runs from Stevens and Maddie Jones were, the Lady ‘Kees would never have been close to pulling out the win without a gritty pitching performance from freshman Jenn Jones.
Jenn Jones was pushed into the key role early when Motlow State commit Stevens, who started the year No. 1 in the circle, tore her right ACL in April.
Jones was roughed up for three runs in the first inning, which started with two Greenback errors but was cut short thanks to two base-running mistakes by the Lady Rangers.
Unaka took advantage of two fielding errors and three base hits, but further damage was limited as one batter tapped a short bloop which twisted and hit her as she ran to first. After the third run scored on a sacrifice bunt, a runner stole second then stepped off the bag and was tagged for the third out.
From that point, Jenn Jones allowed only four scattered hits and no runs until the Parsons pop opened extra innings.
“(Jenn Jones) doesn’t play like a freshman, her demeanor’s not like a freshman,” Greenback coach Bryan Powers said. “I get emotional talking about Jenn, because I see a kid that’s just turned 14 that’s led this softball team this year as far as they’ve ever been. When Hailee (Stevens) went down with her knee, it was doom and gloom. We knew (Jones) could throw, but she has matured and grown so much.”
Greenback pounded out 15 hits to just eight from Unaka, but the Lady Cherokees stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings. Another two were left on base in the fourth, but not until Stevens singled and scored on a throwing error off a grounder from pinch-hitter Heather Ryan. Lauren Morton then plated two on a Texas-leaguer following a successful bunt single from Jenn Jones.
The fifth inning was even more stressful for Greenback. Katie Jones led off being plunked, and singles from Stevens and Brooklyn Jones loaded the bases with no outs, but Unaka pitcher Sadie Shoun recorded two of her eight strikeouts and got a comebacker to escape.
Greenback got a walk and two hits to fill the bags with just one out again in the sixth but Shoun got a runner doubled up on Stevens’ line drive and a comebacker to wriggle away again.
After a scoreless seventh, the stage was set for the final showing of the Greenback resilience.
“This just shows the toughness of these girls, and how much they want to win,” Powers said. “They knew they left some chances out there. I don’t know how a high school girl plays through that, but they find a way to play through that. They are just mentally tough.”
Greenback will host North Greene, District 1-A champs, on Wednesday with sectional hosting rights on the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.