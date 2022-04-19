GREENBACK — Everything seemed to click for the Greenback softball team in its first matchup of the week against Rockwood.
The Lady Cherokee’s excelled on both sides of the ball combining for 10 hits and had an aggressive mindset on the bases. The success continued defensively with starting pitcher Jennifer Jones holding it down in the circle, recoding 11 strikeouts while giving up just two hits in seven innings.
Firing on all cylinders, Greenback cruised past the Lady Tigers, 9-1, on Tuesday at Greenback School.
“We still struggled some coming out of the gate hitting the ball.” Greenback coach Mark Jones told the Daily Times. “We’ve struggled the past few games hitting and we finally started adjusting and started to wait on the pitches. Pitch selection has been a big thing for our hitting. We’ve been chancing a lot of pitches out of the zone. I think we settled down and waited on our pitch and waited for a good one to drive.
“We had a lot of good balls hit out there and that’s what I like to see. We’ll find a hole eventually as long as we are making good solid contact.”
The Lady Cherokees (7-6) had a strong opening inning with Jones picking up two strikeouts. In the second, the Lady Cherokees found themselves in a jam after loading the bases with just one gone. A strikeout and groundout later, Greenback (8-6, 2-3 District 4-1A) managed to get out of the frame but not before Rockwood scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Greenback rebounded instantly with Karli Hammontree finding her way on second after the Lady Tigers failed to make a clean throw to first. Shortly after reaching second, she exploited the Lady Tigers defensive positioning quickly got to third in the same play.
After a wild pitch, Hammontree raced home to tie it at one a piece.
With the ballgame knotted up early on, the game plan was simple for the Lady Cherokees.
“Just to stay on it.” Jones said. “Don’t let up and keep after it and keep hitting the ball. We wanted the defense to make errors and be aggressive on the bases.”
The fourth inning saw an offensive explosion with the Lady Cherokees notching five runs on three hits. Brooklyn Jones started the rally with a leadoff standup double to left field. A single by Kendi Brooks gave Greenback the lead.
Rockwood’s pitcher Haleigh Griffis struggled to find the zone, walking four Lady Cherokees in the frame. Greenback capitalized on wild pitches and overthrows to build a 6-1 lead.
The Lady Tigers never recovered from Greenback’s dominate fourth inning. In fact, the Cherokees continued to add on their lead scoring three more runs in the sixth.
In the circle, Jones was confident and shut Rockwood out in the final three innings. The sophomore talent never wavered earning the win.
“I was feeling really good.” Jennifer Jones said. “ Compared to where I was at the begging to the season I’m really catching back up right now. Honestly my arm feels pretty good. We have a game every day this week so I’m hoping it stays good.”
