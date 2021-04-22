The Greenback softball team escaped with a 6-5 victory over Cosby on Thursday at Greenback School, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on the bases in the seventh inning.
Karli Hammontree helped protect the lead by throwing out Leia Groat as she attempted to steal third. Cosby pushed across a run on a RBI groundout to cut Greenback's lead to one, but Jennifer Jones got Kylee Cornwell to ground out to short to secure the victory.
Hailee Stevens hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth that gave the Lady Cherokees (6-10) a two-run lead to protect.
Greenback will attempt to make it two in a row when it hosts Sweetwater at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.