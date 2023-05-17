JOHNSON CITY — The Greenback baseball team had to display incredible resolve just to advance to the Class 1A sectionals.
After being blanked by Coalfield in the opening matchup of the Region 1-1A Tournament, the Cherokees found themselves down seven runs in the early goings of an elimination game to Oakdale before they even had their first hit.
Yet Greenback rallied to eventually beat Oakdale in walk-off fashion, setting up a rematch with University High School, which eliminated the Cherokees in the substate round last season.
The Cherokees showed more of that come-from-behind spirit Wednesday at Sullivan East High School, as they split the first two games of a best-of-three series with University High, a 4-3 win in Game 1 and a 6-4 loss in Game 2, in the Class 1A sectionals.
Greenback (22-12) scored four unanswered runs for a critical win in the first game and rallied before ultimately coming up short in the nightcap as the Buccaneers (18-13) even the series at a game apiece.
“They’re tough kids,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. “They have a lot of grit to them. They fight to the last pitch. I’m really proud of them for that. There were a lot of chances in last week’s game and this one where we could’ve laid down, and we didn’t. We keep fighting, which is good to see.”
Greenback started the day by rallying from an early 3-0 deficit in Game 1. University’s catcher Garrett Gentry hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats — the first a solo shot, the second a two-run homer — against Greenback’s starter Caden Lawson to go up by three.
The Cherokees did not let that early deficit phase them, as they surged to take the lead and move into the driver’s seat for the series. JJ Caudill walked to lead off the top of the fourth, setting up Cason Workman, who cranked a two-run blast to left center, making it 3-2.
Workman finished the doubleheader 3-for-4 with three RBIs, three walks and four runs scored.
“We just kept fighting,” Ridenour said. “After we got down early, I told our guys, ‘It’s a long game. Scratch ‘em across.’ And we were able to do that in the first one.”
After evading trouble in the bottom of the fifth — Caudill, on in relief, induced a line drive to left and left fielder Kooper Williams was able to double off a Buccaneer runner at second base — the Cherokees took advantage of a University error to plate the tying run.
With two runners on and two away, Brady Collins hit an infield single to the second baseman Jaxson Williams, but he threw the ball into the dugout, allowing Workman to score the tying run. Another University mistake in the top of the seventh gifted Greenback the go-ahead run.
Buccaneer reliever Jack Harman, with two runners in scoring position, balked, allowing Noah Graves to trot in from third base to put Greenback ahead, 4-3. Caudill nailed down the bottom of the seventh to ensure the first win.
Momentum swung between both sides in the nightcap, as twice University jumped out to a lead, but both times Greenback tied the game. After Gentry hit his third home run of the doubleheader — he finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four walks — the Buccaneers plated a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Free passes doomed the Cherokees in the second game, as they allowed nine walks to University hitters in Game 2, making Greenback’s bottom-of-the-seventh comeback bid a moot point.
Still, Ridenour and the Cherokees remain confident in themselves ahead of a winner-take-all Game 3 tonight at 5 p.m. at Sullivan East HS. Greenback’s season was on the line last week when it rallied against Oakdale, and the Cherokees are confident they have another storybook win still in them.
“It’s a one-game season,” Ridenour said. “Do or die, that’s what we told them after the game. We’ve got some arms ready that we trust. We’re confident going into it. We know we’re going to play a good baseball team, but I think we’ll be ready to go.”
