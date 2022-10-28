GREENBACK — The Greenback football team’s last home game of the season came down to the wire.
The Cherokees lead seemed to dissolve as their offense went cold and Oakdale rallied within one possession in the third quarter.
Despite the Cherokees being unable to put up points in the second half, they were able to hold on and narrowly escape with 20-14 victory over Oakdale on Cooper Field.
“There was there some good and there was some bad, but the goal was to find a way to win and they did that they fought through some negative stuff that happened and found a way to win.” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “Hopefully we can clean up this and play more like we did last week. We had too many mistakes and times where we turned the ball over. But they found a way to win and that’s what we want from them. They didn’t give up and they found a way to finish.”
The Cherokees (4-5,3-2) started by relying heavily on their ability to rush the ball.
Among the players who got touches included freshman Cody Lewis and juniors Caden Lawson and Landon Clifford.
After putting together a 14-play drive that took about half of the quarter, Greenback was able to put six on the board with Lawson punching one across from the 3-yard line.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Oakdale quickly responded with a touchdown of their own coming from their senior talent Elisha Davis who threw a 31-yard touchdown pass soon after the Cherokees opening score.
The Cherokees would come to dread Davis’ ability to evade pressure while simultaneously finding an open man at the other end of the field. In the second half, many drives were extended due to the Cherokees inability to contain Davis.
The momentum quickly shifted to the Eagles in the final two quarters where the Cherokees struggled to get anything going.
The saving grace for Greenback was their defensive unit that came together to force turn over on downs on multiple times and getting the ball back to Lawson and company. Leading the charge was senior lineman Isiah Flowers who was instrumental in shutting down the Eagles.
“I was really happy with our defense and proud of them.” Edmiston said. “You know, we put them in a tough spot there and they found a way to come out of it. Yeah, so that you know, they played great and they kind of saved us there in the second half.”
Greenback will no doubt be put to the test in the coming month during the postseason, but one thing that can’t be taken away from the young squad is their confidence.
“You know, keep getting better. We got to us got to score points on offense and not tune the ball over.” Edmiston said. “Our defense has been pretty consistent all year. They’ve been tough and have not allowed a whole lot of points, especially in our region competition. So, we just got to play a clean game and be ready to play.”
