GREENBACK — With the bases loaded and just one out, Midway seemed poised to cut into an early Greenback lead when Travis Shaw hit a fly ball in the center-left gap.
Sophomore center-fielder Kooper Williams raced to his right and snared the second out, then noticed the runner tagging at third wait a split second before heading home.
“At first, I didn’t think the dude was going to go, I think he hesitated a little bit,” Williams said. “But I saw him, I locked eyes with him and I saw him go for it. I just gunned it.”
The throw was a strike to catcher Tyler Frazier, who easily made the tag to complete the double play and end the Midway threat.
That defensive gem went with timely hitting, aggressive base-running and solid pitching to help Greenback to its second win in two days over Midway. A day after taking an easy road win, the Cherokees started strong and held on through a seventh-inning Green Wave rally to claim an 11-6 win Tuesday evening.
Midway (0-5, 0-2 District 4-A) outhit Greenback (5-0, 4-0) by an 11 to 9 margin but the Green Wave stranded nine runners including two bases-loaded opportunities.
Greenback added four walks and alert base-running including four stolen bases to bolster its hit total.
“If we think somebody is slow to the play or we see a ball in the dirt, we’re going to take advantage of it,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “That’s one of the strengths of our team, is speed, so we’re going to play a little bit of small ball. Our goal is to put the ball into play, make the defense make plays, and then take extra bases when they are there.”
The Cherokees started hot and aggressive. After a 1-2-3 turn by Midway to open the game, the Cherokees bolted out quickly behind a lead-off single from Brady Allison. After stealing second, Allison scored on a Williams single just beyond the first-baseman’s glove. Caden Lawson followed with a fly to deep right that was misplayed to yield a second quick run.
A throwing error added another score, and three batters later Carson Moore’s grounder was fielded but shortstop Braden Buckner was far too deep in the hole to beat Moore, plating the fourth run of the first frame.
Neither team scored in the second inning, thanks to Williams’ catch-and-throw and losing pitcher Brennan Reed settling in. The Green Wave got one run with Reed scoring after starting the top of the third with a single and advancing into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt and single from Ethan Melton but Brady Collins induced one of his five strikeouts and an easy grounder to shortstop Allison to limit the damage.
The Cherokees then chased Reed with seven runs in the bottom half of the third. Lawson led off with a chopper over third base. A walk and a misplayed bunt led to a score on an RBI-fly from Frazier and another score came in on an infield error. Connor James drew the second walk of the inning to plate another run, bringing Braden Buckner to the mound. Buckner was greeted by a two-run double from Allison and a liner to center from Williams driving in two more to cap Greenback scoring.
Midway kept scrapping but stranded three in the fourth after scoring two on three hits and a hit batter. Melton hit a fly caught just inside the park by Conner James.
Allison took over on the mound and pitched clean rounds in the fifth and sixth. Midway bats finally came alive in the final inning but only plated three more runs on three hits, one walk and one error. With two runners on, Allison recorded his fifth strikeout on the Midway leadoff batter to end the late rally.
Collins worked four innings to record the win. The junior gave up three runs on seven hits, striking out five and issuing two walks. Three innings in relief earned the save for sophomore Allison. Ridenour was pleased with both pitchers for throwing strikes and forcing Midway to make contact.
Greenback travels to Knoxville West for tournament play this Friday.
