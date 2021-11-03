When Ethan Edmiston took the Greenback head coaching job this past summer, he couldn’t have foreseen the challenge he would face in his first season at the helm.
“I’ve had more injuries this year than I’ve ever had before,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “So you have to kind of be creative with some of the younger kids and trying to get the ball to your playmakers and playing with some starters that have had very little experience. I think just about every game we’ve started a new kid who hadn’t started any game this season.
“So that’s been a challenge in trying to get better at coaching to get the young kids ready to play varsity football when they have to step up and you’ve got to count on them.”
Despite its poor injury luck, Greenback (3-6) still earned a playoff berth and will travel to Cloudland for Friday’s Class 1A first round game. That draw, though, may have been a bout of bad luck itself.
The Highlanders (9-1) cruised through the regular season and are on a six-game winning streak. Their only loss, a 33-0 decision to Hampton, came after their COVID win over Rockwood, and they haven’t lost since.
It’s no secret what drives Cloudland.
“They have a good running back. They’re a power running team,” Edmiston said. “I think (the running back) has 1,800 yards on the season. He’s a good player for them, so you’ve definitely got to stop him and slow him down if you want to compete and win that game.”
Stopping powerful offenses has been an off-and-on affair for Greenback this season. The Cherokees allowed 63 points to Boyd Buchanan in their season-opening loss, and they gave up 164 combined in their previous five games; they went 1-4 across that slate.
They were on point against Sunbright early in the season, winning 57-0 and proving the defense is capable of pitching a shutout. That may be a much tougher task this week, though, as the talent and explosiveness the unit will see in opposing offenses increases significantly in the playoffs.
A positive for Greenback is some of its own talent, namely senior linebacker Braden Matoy, who had 11.5 tackles, including two for a loss, last week against Oakdale. Its secondary also snagged three interceptions in its 38-30 win over Harriman three games ago.
Upsetting Cloudland on Friday wouldn’t just help the Cherokees prove they belong in the postseason; it also would give them redemption after narrowly losing several games in the regular season, particularly in its last two weeks. They lost 29-28 to Midway and 16-14 to Oakdale, respectively, in their past two games.
Each of those games ended with last-minute heartbreak. Senior quarterback Micah Franklin was stopped inches short on a two-point conversion run in the loss to Midway; against Oakdale, backup signal-caller Caden Lawson, while under pressure, threw an interception that sealed Greenback’s loss.
While some may see the final score, Edmiston sees a team that battles to the final whistle.
“I’m really proud of these guys because they fight hard for four quarters every game no matter what happens,” Edmiston said. “We had four turnovers Friday night, and the kids played hard to the end and we had a chance to win at the end of the game. Really proud of them and how they compete.”
Greenback has a chance Friday to make up for those losses and earn a key win in Edmiston’s first season, but it will have to play nearly perfect to do so.
“If we can clean up things like penalties and turnovers, I think we could be a tough team to beat in the playoffs,” Edmiston said, “but we’ve got to fix those things and not turn the ball over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.