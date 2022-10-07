GREENBACK — The Greenback football team looked to come up with a major upset against division foe, No. 10 Coalfield, on Friday night as they made their return home to Cooper Field. Well rested after having a bye week the team was eager to step back on the field in front of a packed homecoming crowd.
The Cherokees aggressively played on both sides of the ball and fought tooth and nail to end the first half just one point behind Coalfield.
It was as close as they would get as the momentum shifted away from the Cherokees in the second half.
The Cherokees never recovered from Coalfield’s strong second half and resulted in 40-6 loss, extending its losing streak to four.
“(Our team) had a great week of practice. We were very focused and came into the game ready to fight, and I thought that showed in the first half.” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “Without a couple of turnovers in the first half, we were right there with them and could have had a lead. Overall, you know, we turned the ball over too many times and gave up some big plays in the second half, but the kids fought hard. They fought hard for four quarters.”
Those little mistakes haunted the Cherokees as they struggled to get points on the board. The Cherokees (2-5, 1-2 1A Region 2) offense had a difficult time connecting positive plays together and never quite had an answer to Coalfields smothering coverage.
Greenback’s freshman quarterback Madden McNeil faced constant pressure and had a hard time finding open receivers throughout much of the first half. Coalfield managed to force a four turnovers.
The Cherokee’s only touchdown came in the second off the hands of freshman quarterback Madden McNeil with a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Kooper Williams.
Coalfield’s senior quarterback Cole Hines proved to be problem to the Cherokee defense. Hines was able to evade Greenback’s blitzing efforts and recorded 228 yards with two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets found success on the ground, rushing for 170 yards compared to just 2 from Greenback.
The second-half offensive explosion proved too much for the Cherokees.
Despite the loss the young Greenback squad is looking to the future and knows the season is not over with a potential playoff berth still on the horizon.
“I’m really proud of this group, and how they can compete and played hard you know, that’s, that’s one thing that I really liked about this team is how hard they play.” Edmiston said. “You know everybody’s fighting for those playoff seeds and trying to find out where you’re going to end up at the end of the year. So yeah, (the rest of the season) is huge for us as we finish up the year.”
