Everyone wants their team to be reaching peak potential when playoffs begin, and hope that the opponent finished poorly, limping into the postseason.
Both Greenback and Unaka seem to be at high points as they prepare for their first-round matchup in Class 1A state playoffs.
The Cherokees finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak to finish at .500 (5-5, 4-2 Region 2-1A).
When Greenback travels to Elizabethton to take on Unaka on Friday at 7 p.m., the Cherokees will be facing a team that also finished hot. The Rangers won five of their last six contests after starting off 1-3.
Unaka enters the playoffs at 6-4, and at 3-1 in Region 1-1A play, the Rangers claimed the No. 2 seed behind Cloudland. Unaka’s record may be misleading, as two of the losses came to out-of-state teams that both finished with winning records and the other was to Hampton, the No. 3 team in state rankings in Class AA.
Other than an early season high-scoring shootout loss to Cloudland, the Rangers demolished the three other region foes by a combined score of 148-19 and capped the regular season with a non-region 34-0 shutout of Happy Valley.
Greenback also finished strong, closing out with two lopsided wins followed by a close 20-14 victory over Oakdale to push up to No. 3 seed in Region 2-1A.
Defense has been the strength for Greenback in its successes, and that unit will be tested by a Rangers offense that averaged over 29 points per game.
Unaka is led by quarterback Landon Ramsey. The versatile senior has passed for 1,637 yards, is the leading rusher with 726 yards, and for added measure leads the Rangers defense in total tackles, averaging 9.1 tackles per game.
The Unaka offense is well-balanced with a total of 1,764 yards gained in the air and 1,703 on the ground. When it’s not Ramsey, it’s mostly one of the Blamo brothers doing damage. Jamol Blamo averages 7.5 yards per carry with 621 rushing yards and brother Joe-Z Blamo is the top receiver, averaging 16 yards per reception in his 35 catches. Six different Rangers have double digit receptions this season.
“It’s going to be a challenge for our defense,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “They spread it out to several athletic receivers and they’ve got a good running back. We’ve got to cover all their athletes in space.”
The Cherokee defense has only allowed 21 points in its last three games, but those Region 2-1A foes were primarily running attacks, whereas Unaka has a stronger passing game.
“Our defense has been our strong side of the ball all season,” Edmiston said. “We’re trying to limit big plays, because a lot of games it was just one or two plays where a receiver got past us or something like that. Overall, the defense has played very well.”
Unaka focuses on stopping the run defensively, depending on a talented secondary to work man coverage or drop just three, loading the box.
“(Unaka is) fast at linebacker, so it’s going to be a challenge for our guys up front to block their pressure and get us some push in the run game,” Edmiston said.
The Cherokees enter the playoffs in fairly good health but have two starters that will be unable to play Friday. As with most teams in Class 1A, missing a starter means missing both a defensive and offensive regular, since most players go both ways.
Several players were away from practices earlier in the week due to minor illnesses, but Edmiston is confident that his team is in the right frame of mind and preparing well.
“The leaders are really good this year at keeping everybody focused on what we’re trying to improve on and being ready for every opponent,” Edmiston said. “(The players) are in a good spot, focused on improving every practice and going up there to get a big win on Friday.”
