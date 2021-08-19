GREENBACK — Though the final results didn’t yield a victory in the win column, Greenback volleyball still notched a major milestone by hosting its first game in program history Thursday evening.
The Lady Cherokees fell to Clarkrange, 25-6, 25-15, 25-6, falling to 0-2 (0-2 District 3-A) in its inaugural season.
Greenback coach Beth Disney knows that with an inexperienced roster in its first year of existence, progress this year won’t be measured in victories but in learning experiences.
“We have only one girl with a little bit of experience because she transferred from another school,” Disney said. “Nobody here now plays at a club, nobody travels, nobody played in middle school. These are girls that have experience playing volleyball in P.E. class, nothing else. A lot of our summer was spent learning the basics. ‘This is what volleyball looks like, this is how you pass the ball.’”
The team was started after several students expressed an interest and approached Disney to inquire about the possibility. The students knew that Disney had been a strong player growing up in Alcoa and competing as a Lady Tornado.
She told them that if they could get a list that showed more than five girls interested, she would pursue it. The students brought her a list of over 40 names, and she stuck to her promise.
“We had 33 girls come out for tryouts,” Disney told The Daily Times. “Initially we were just going to do a varsity team, but with that many showing interest, we decided to do JV and varsity.”
The program had its first practices over the summer and played its first game earlier this week, a 3-1 loss to Oliver Springs.
“It’s been great so far,” Disney said. “The girls are super positive, and super excited to be playing. They want to be here and they want to learn.”
Greenback will play only District 3-A games this year, with a few play days tossed in. The new district will include plenty of travel time with schools as far away as Monterey and Wartburg Central.
Disney gave a huge shoutout to Alcoa volleyball coach Sam Thomas, for whom she played during his first years as a coach at Alcoa.
“(Thomas) took time this summer to help us, with the tryouts, going over the rules and lots of other things,” Disney said. “He’s helped tremendously in getting our program started, and that’s something he didn’t have to do. It shows how much he loves what he does, that I’m 20 years out (of Alcoa) but he’s still willing to help his girls.”
Madison Hood, one of three seniors on the roster, scored the first three service points at home in the loss.
A newcomer to volleyball, Hood is a rather typical Greenback athlete, participating in multiple sports. The senior was the shortstop and a key cog in the Lady Cherokees run to a District 2-1A championship and state sectional team.
“I’ve seen volleyball on TV and it just looks so fun,” Hood said. “I was just interested because I love sports. I’m here looking for fun, but for hustle, too. Even if we lose a game, that’s perfectly fine. We just want to have fun, but make sure we’re hustling and not slacking on the court.”
Despite early losses, Disney is excited to have such enthusiasm for the program’s initial efforts. Asked about her goals for the season, Disney said she primarily wants to build a love for the game.
“With the girls that we have committed now, I’d like to see those same girls keep coming, and having them with us next year because they want to be there and they are excited,” Disney said. “My biggest goal is to get girls to love the game first, and then we’ll work on more winning, eventually.”
Greenback visits Coalfield on Tuesday.
