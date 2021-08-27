The Greenback volleyball team defeated Oakdale in five sets, 18-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20, 15-12, for its first win in program history on Thursday at Greenback School.
The Lady Cherokees (1-3) had lost nine of the 10 sets they played during their first three matches.
Leah Kimbrell logged five kills and three blocks for Greenback while Maddy Hood added 11 service aces.
