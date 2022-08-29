GREENBACK — Time and time again during Greenback’s District 3-A match against Harriman on Monday, the Lady Blue Devils hit their mark.
They struck the ball well on serves, forcing the Lady Cherokees to misfire while returning the ball, and placed shots into the sides of Greenback’s formation, also good for failed returns.
It all paid off for the Lady Blue Devils in their 25-9, 25-8, 25-12 win over the Lady Cherokees. One day, Greenback coach Beth Disney hopes such plays pay off for her team, too.
“That kind of play right there comes with time and experience that my girls do not have right now because we’re two years in with two years of experience,” Disney told The Daily Times. “That’s an experience thing, that’s a playing thing, playing for years thing. Knowing the court, watching the court, looking for holes.
“We’re not there yet. We will be.”
There isn’t a fast track for Greenback (0-6, 0-6 District 3-A) to get there. Since the volleyball program is only in its second year of existence, Disney’s players are still learning their respective strengths and weaknesses and how to apply them, a laborious process that takes time to complete.
During Monday’s match, the Lady Cherokees would put together an impressive play, keeping the ball alive across several exchanges, only to lose multiple points in a row afterward due to lack of accuracy or court awareness.
Their third set was their best, as they reached double-digits in points despite never leading. Greenback did lead at times in the first two sets, though, but Harriman would then string together consecutive point wins to take control.
The experience gained Monday and against any other District 3-A foe will be vital, as Greenback’s schedule is almost totally made up of district matches.
Learning to compete against district competition will only benefit the Lady Cherokees down the stretch, and they’re receiving lessons in that subject nearly every time they take the court. Disney is starting to see those lessons take root.
“They’ve grown in basic skill, for sure,” Disney said. “We’re beyond just that basic level and starting to learn the corps and starting to make smart decisions and watching the ball at all times.”
She’s been particularly impressed by senior Emma Vineyard, who helps manage the on-court action, leads younger players, such as talented freshman Heidi Lundquist, and exemplifies that stellar decision-making Disney hopes to see from her team in the future.
“Emma Vineyard, my senior, has really stepped up and started doing some of those things and just making smart choices and watching the ball more,” Disney said.
The learning continues today for Greenback as it travels to play an in-school match at Monterey, all part of the process as the Lady Cherokees continue to build the foundation.
“(Excited) just to continue to improve,” Disney said. “I want to see every game that somebody, even if it’s one player, does something new and better that they’ve learned from a previous match.
“That’s what I’m looking for with our team this year is seeing improvement with each individual player or as a team.”
