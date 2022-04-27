GREENBACK — Brady Collins misjudged one fly ball in center field, struggled with control while pitching and was the only batter in the top half of the Greenback order to go hitless until the final inning.
Yet the versatile junior ended up being mobbed by teammates in celebration after knocking in the winning run on a two-out single and picking up the win on the mound as well after leaving Harriman scoreless in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
Greenback won 10-9 in dramatic fashion behind Collins' two-out walk-off, driving in Brady Allison who had opened the inning with a double to left-center and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Kooper Williams.
“It feels good but it wasn’t just me, everyone else did their part,” Collins said as teammates wrapped a wrestler’s championship belt around his waist, given out to a key player of each game.
“(Allison) got that double with the first at-bat and (Williams) got that bunt. All through the game, everyone played a part.”
Harriman (7-10-1, 2-4 District 4-1A) battled back from a 9-1 deficit to tie Greenback (14-7, 6-1) with five runs in the fifth inning and three more with no outs recorded in the sixth.
Allison came on as the fourth Cherokee pitcher taking over from Williams, who had started off strong, yielding just one run in the first four frames before running out of gas with two outs in the fifth. He gave up six runs to draw the Blue Devils into contention.
Harriman scored the final run to knot the contest at 9-9 when Allison, entering with two runners in scoring position and one out, was greeted with a single for the fourth RBI from Wyatt Garrett.
Allison struck out Matthew Scarbrough, who had launched a massive home run to dead-center field for Harriman’s first run in the second inning, and ended the rally with a groundout.
In the top of the seventh, Allison got two outs but loaded the bases with three walks. Allison spotted three balls to Harriman’s 5-spot batter Peyton Snyder before pitching back to a full count then inducing a pop fly snared by Noah Graves to set up the final dramatics.
Graves had been the early hero for Greenback. The freshman drove in six runs in his first three trips to the plate, with two doubles, as the Cherokees appeared to be en route to an easy win.
Other than Scarbrough’s home run with one out in the second, Williams was in solid control through the first four innings. The sophomore scattered four hits while recording six of his final seven strikeouts, entering the fifth with a comfortable 9-1 lead.
Isaac Blake, who entered in relief for Harriman in the Greenback second, gave up four runs in the third on hits from Austin Munsey, Allison, Carson Moore, Williams and Graves. The sophomore hurler then settled in to keep the Cherokees scoreless until Collins reversed fortunes with his game-ending stroke.
“Our pitching got tired out after the good start,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “You’ve got to give credit to Harriman for fighting back after we had them down so far. Their bats really came alive and we were struggling, giving up too many walks as well. (Collins) has been a real steady player for us the past two years and that’s big for him to come through tonight like that.”
Greenback travels to Sequoyah for a non-district game this evening with a 6:15 first pitch.
