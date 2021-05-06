Greenback's Brennen Duggan

Greenback’s Brennen Duggan slides safe into second under the tag of William Blount’s Carter Abbott during the Blount Discount Pharmacy Classic on Friday WB’s Charlie Puleo Field.

 Hunter Price | The Daily Times

Greenback freshman Brennen Duggan was tabbed as the District 2-A Player of the Year and fellow freshman Caden Lawson was named the district's Pitcher of the Year on Thursday.

Freshman Kooper Williams, freshman Cason Workman and sophomore Brady Collins also received first team All-District honors and sophomore Tyler Frazier was named to the second team.

