Greenback freshman Brennen Duggan was tabbed as the District 2-A Player of the Year and fellow freshman Caden Lawson was named the district's Pitcher of the Year on Thursday.
Freshman Kooper Williams, freshman Cason Workman and sophomore Brady Collins also received first team All-District honors and sophomore Tyler Frazier was named to the second team.
