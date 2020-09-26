Some goals in soccer are cheap and easy, some come through pure luck, and some are set up through the hard work of a teammate.
Julianne Fox has the satisfaction of knowing that the shot she took for the 100th goal of her career at Greenback was none of those.
The senior captain took a pass up from Jenna McConnell and dribbled to about seven yards outside the far right corner of the penalty area. From there, Fox launched a long high shot that traversed the goal face and landed into the far back corner of the net.
“You know how sometimes goals just roll in, but that one felt good because it was my own shot,” Fox said. “I’ve been working at it for a while, so it felt good to get that one like that.”
After a brief celebration, Greenback (6-5) resumed business and eventually put away Maryville Christian (1-5-1) for a 5-1 victory Saturday.
Fox finished with two goals and one assist on the milestone day.
Neither team threatened early. Gracie Casto popped in the first Lady Cherokee score 14 minutes in, collecting a weak clear just inside the penalty arc and striking a soft grounder into goal.
Fourteen minutes later, a long shot into the box from Fox was deflected by Lady Eagles keeper Kinzie Lewis, but Brooke McConnell came crashing in to pop the loose ball back in for the second Greenback score.
Kiki Bishop assisted Fox for her first goal with a nice through-ball in the 34th minute. Fox dribbled in a few steps and fired a quick line drive in for number 99.
With 2:33 remaining in the first half, Fox joined the century club and gave Greenback a 4-0 lead entering halftime with her high-arcing shot that few defenders of any level could have prevented. Rob Fox reviewed the career achievement as both Greenback coach and proud father.
“She has worked incredibly hard, as a kid growing up, to learn the game,” Fox said. “This kind of thing is a little bit of a payoff for her.
“She’s been all soccer, all the time since she was a little kid. She’s a pure soccer player who likes to move the ball, to control the ball in the middle of the field, and to take open shots.”
With liberal substitutions in the second half, scoring declined.
Maryville Christian broke the shutout when Cassidy Gann stepped in front of a short clearing pass and hit from 15 yards out in the 54th minute. Bishop countered just one minute later, with the game’s final goal coming unassisted on another long blast from just outside the penalty area.
After Greenback held a sizable 6-2 advantage in shots-on-goal after the first 40 minutes, the Lady Eagles offense produced more chances after the break. Greenback finished with a 12-7 edge in shots.
Shay McDonell had a clean slate in goal in the first half and Brooke McConnell gave up just the one Lady Eagle goal from Gann.
Maryville Christian, in just its second year as a program, played hard throughout and benefited from some superb stops from Lewis, especially in the second half.
“Last year, we were brand new and won five games,” Maryville Christian Jackson Bailey said. “This year, because we’re independent, we asked a lot of those teams to play and they wouldn’t call us back. So we’re playing a lot of bigger schools this year. We’ve put ourselves in position to win some of those games but we’ve come up short.
“It’s forcing our kids to play better soccer, learn how to pass, keep the intensity going for 80 minutes and not let up. I’m proud of the girls, we’re doing great especially going against the bigger schools. Hopefully, we’ll finish the season strong.”
Maryville Christian hosts the Knoxville Ambassadors, a home-school association team, Monday while Greenback hosts District 4-A foe Bledsoe County.
