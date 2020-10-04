Emma Hopson decided to stay silent about the back pain that bothered her at points this season. It did not make any sense to complain about a minor inconvenience when June Greene, the Greenback Lady Cherokees No. 1 golfer, was playing despite not having control of one side of her body.
Greene was diagnosed with Sydenham’s Chorea and refused to let the neurological disorder characterized by rapid, irregular and aimless involuntary movements of the arms and legs, trunk, and facial muscles ruin her junior campaign.
“It affects me somewhat, but I try to ignore it,” Greene told The Daily Times.
It is harder to ignore the success Greene had this season despite her left arm and leg being in constant motion — in a sport where the margin for error is miniscule.
She posted the lowest score for either gender in the Region 2 Small Class Tournament at Sevierville Golf Club on Sept. 21 with a career-best 2-over 74 to qualify for the state tournament for the third consecutive year while also leading Greenback to its first appearance as a team.
“She loves the game,” Greenback coach David Grissom said. “That’s obvious for her to come out here and do this with these conditions. I can’t imagine myself trying to play and my body not cooperating with my mind.”
Searching for answers
It took a month for Greene to realize the severity of her condition.
The involuntary movement started in January, but it did not become apparent it was getting worse until Feb. 15 when she became the center of attention at the Region 2-A/AA wrestling tournament without even knowing it.
“My boyfriend actually took a video because I didn’t believe it,” Greene said. “It was really bad.”
Countless doctor visits and tests followed until a neurologist determined Greene had Sydenham’s Chorea. The disorder typically results from an infection, but doctors have been unable to pinpoint the exact cause of Greene’s case.
“That’s the only thing that concerns me because they should know what caused it, but they don’t,” Greene said. “It’s usually on both sides of the body and the face, but mine is only my left arm and left foot.
“I guess I have it easier than most people with it because it is only on my left side and I’m right side dominant. If it was on my right side, I probably couldn’t do anything.”
The symptoms usually resolve themselves between three weeks and three months, but some cases, such as Greene’s, may last longer, and the question regarding Greene’s ability to tee off for Greenback moved to the forefront as the summer drew to a close.
The neurologist said Greene probably could not play this season. She admits the thought crossed her mind as well, but she wanted to try before resigning herself to a fall without competitive golf. The recommended treatment was not covered by the Greene family’s insurance — a fight they are still having — but a secondary medication gave her enough control to swing a club, even though it does start to wear off midway through a round.
It was enough for Greene to commit to playing.
“I didn’t know exactly what the situation was in the beginning, and you hear these things about what it’s doing to her, then when you see her, you have a whole new level of respect for the fact that she’s even out here trying,” Grissom said. “A lot of kids would have said, ‘I can’t do this.’ For a 16-year-old girl to say, ‘I can do this,’ and get out here and try, it says a lot about her character.”
“It’s her strength, her faith,” Lori Greene-Kolodziej, Greene’s mother, added. “It makes me want to cry because she is so strong. It is very hard for her to walk and do things with the left side of her body. We take those things for granted every day.”
Unfazed by the circumstances
Greene knows people are going to stare and have questions. It has been her reality for several months.
At no point, though, have the reactions to her involuntary motions affected her.
“I’m not really one to care what people think, but I think the only reason I can play golf is because God gave me the talent to play golf, and he also gave me this,” Greene said. “I think he wanted me to share this with other people and show people that they can still do stuff.”
Greene has embraced being a symbol for overcoming adversity, but there was some concern that the stigma surrounding her newly developed abnormality would have a negative effect on her high-spirited attitude.
“I was a little bit worried about some of the kids at school and how she would accept it and take criticism from other kids, but she seems to be doing fine with it,” Andrew Disney, Greene’s uncle, said. “Her personality, the way she views herself and her self-confidence, I don’t see any change in that. She’s kept her head held up and took it with stride.
“I think her faith in the Lord definitely helps because she knows that he is going to take care of her and that everything happens for a reason.”
The best is yet to come
Jimmy Greene admits he never envisioned watching his granddaughter play at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester for the TSSAA Small Class Golf Championships.
As the person who accompanies her whenever she wants to practice, he witnessed the difficulty she had playing with the disorder, especially in the early stages.
She putted with one hand before starting her medication, and it did not go well. She struggles to walk courses with more rugged terrain — tumbling down a hill once. She still cannot follow through on her shots even after months of learning how to compensate for her uncooperative arm and leg.
None of it stopped her from having a better season than she did as a fully functional sophomore.
“A lot of the girls are impressed with her for being out here and doing good, especially at the region (tournament),” Jimmy said. “It was something to see. It was a shock, really, because that was her best round ever despite having this.”
A first-round 97 in the state tournament was almost enough to make June quit, but Jimmy reminded her that she had invested too much into this season. She rebounded with an 88 — the best score she has posted in any of her state tournament appearances — in the second round to finish 21st.
It was a testament to June’s potential, and she hopes it draws the attention of collegiate coaches.
“I still performed decently well for everything that is going on with me,” Greene said. “Midseason was rough because I was going through all the treatments, but I finally got through it all and I started figuring out how to play.
“I have a lot of potential. I hit good shots. I’ve just been struggling this year because of this.”
Most cases of Sydenham’s Chorea vanish over time. June is anxiously waiting for the moment when she regains control of her arm and leg and is able golf unimpeded, but even on the off chance it does not clear up by the time her senior campaign starts, nobody has any doubt where her season will end.
“Whether it doesn’t go away or it does, I think she will be back here no matter what,” Lori Greene-Kolodziej said. “We’ve been told that it can end in a year-and-a-half or less, but if it doesn’t, that’s OK because she has the determination, the drive and the faith in God to make it back here.”
