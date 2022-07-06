Greenback sophomore outfielder Kooper Williams was one of 16 players named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class A all-state baseball team Wednesday.
Williams is the first Greenback player to earn the honor since Bryce Hanley, Seth Riddle and Reese Plemons each made the team in 2019 after winning the first state championship in program history.
"Super proud of Kooper on this amazing honor," Greenback coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. "He's a fantastic teammate that plays the game the right way. He is such a dynamic player and can be effective in so many ways. He's a kid that is coachable and is always looking for ways to get better, so this is a great honor for him."
William was named District 4-A Player of the Year after a campaign in which he slashed .512/.609/.581 with 30 RBIs and 33 runs scored. He was a main cog in an offense that helped the Cherokees reach the Class A sectionals by averaging 7.5 runs per game.
Williams was at his best in the postseason, logging a multi-hit performance in all six of Greenback’s tournament games. Overall, he hit .714 (15-for-21) in the postseason while collecting eight RBIs and scoring six runs.
