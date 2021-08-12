Lorien Sweet did not want to be the No. 1 golfer for the Greenback girls this season.
The sophomore would prefer her senior teammate June Greene to lead the charge as she has for the past two seasons, but the effects of Sydenham’s Chorea — a neurological disorder characterized by rapid, irregular and aimless involuntary movements of the arms and legs, trunk and facial muscles — that Greene hoped would dissipate by the start of her senior campaign still persist.
That coupled with Sweet’s noticeable improvement led to an unexpected change in the Lady Cherokees’ pecking order.
“I haven’t really wanted to move up to the No. 1 spot,” Sweet told The Daily Times. “I feel like since I’m a sophomore, that’s not exactly where I should be. I just want my senior teammates to do the best that they can.
“But I feel like I’ve put in a lot of work, and it’s paid off a lot.”
Sweet has played herself into the top spot by posting Greenback’s best score in each of its matches to open the season. That trend continued Thursday when she posted a 2-under 34 at Lambert Acres against Heritage, Maryville and McMinn Central.
Greenback qualified as a team for the TSSAA Small Class Golf State Championships last season and finished fifth with a combined score of 378 over the two-day event at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester. Sweet placed 25th, four spots behind Greene, with a 22-over 94 in the first round and a 99 in the second.
The Lady Cherokees played alongside eventual state champion Summertown, which finished 38 strokes better than runner-up Adamsville, and witnessing that dominance provided the inspiration Sweet needed to improve her game.
“Last year, after our fall, in the wintertime, her dad or mom would pick her up from school, and it might be 50 degrees with the wind blowing cold, and they’d say, ‘We’re going to play golf,’” Greenback coach David Grissom said. “She has played every opportunity she has, and she is playing well right now because of it.”
“I saw a lot of their routine and how they swung, and that helped me grow a lot,” Sweet added. “In our district, there are not a lot of girl players, so we don’t have a whole lot of competition. Going to state helped me realize how good I could become because their girls put in a lot of work and that definitely helped motivate me.”
The biggest difference from Sweet’s freshman year to her sophomore campaign is her play on and around the green, an area that has been the focus of most Greenback practices. Grissom said the Lady Cherokees will hit a bucket or two of range balls before working on chipping and putting for an hour.
“I used to not really care about it that much but playing more and more and seeing girls that are better than me, I’ve realized that it’s not about hitting your driver 200 yards,” Sweet said. “Like in today’s round, I had a lot of really long putts that got me birdies and made my score better.”
Those putts helped Sweet accomplish her personal goal of shooting a round under par in the opening weeks of the season. As she searches for a new score to shoot for, the ultimate objective is to get back to the state tournament, which will be held at Sevierville Golf Club on Oct. 7-8, and showcase just how far she has come.
“She is practicing as hard as she can practice and has really fallen in love with the game,” Grissom said. “She can’t get enough of it, and when you find a kid who really falls in love with the game, the sky is the limit.”
