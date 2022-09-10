Greenback suffered a lopsided 48-7 loss to undefeated Knoxville Webb, which was ranked No. 5 in Division II-AA heading into Friday’s contest. The Spartans have scored at least 42 points in their four victories, with the three prior wins all over higher-classified schools. Three of the Webb touchdowns came after turnovers or botched punts which led to short drives of under 25 yards, so it was not like the Greenback defense was gashed.
The Cherokees also suffered a setback early when starting quarterback Caden Lawson was knocked out of action by a poke in the eye that left the junior with blurred vision. Coach Ethan Edmiston wasn’t worried about long-term issues for Lawson, but the injury forced him to turn to freshman Madden McNeil for most of the game.
The Greenback rushing attack was bottled by the Spartans all night and rushing totals included several sacks. Working under such pressure and with the Cherokees already well behind, McNeil more than acquitted himself, finishing 14-of-21 for 76 yards in the air and rushing five yards for the lone Greenback score in the fourth quarter.
With McNeil showing composure and a good ability to connect with receivers, Edmiston might rush the development of his freshman. Lawson was converted from wide receiver to quarterback this offseason due to his natural athleticism, and the junior has done solid work. With McNeil taking snaps, the Cherokees would be able to utilize Lawson as another tall, talented wideout to strengthen its receiving corps.
At the least, if Lawson is unable to go in future contests, Edmiston can now be much more confident in what his freshman signal-caller can accomplish.
