GREENBACK — It didn’t take long in his postgame huddle Wednesday for Greenback coach Justin Ridenour to start talking about the Cherokees’ next game.
Ridenour wanted his team to know there is still plenty to look ahead to rather than sulking on a 9-8 Region 2-1A Championship loss to Coalfield, despite a valiant rally attempt in the seventh inning at Pappy Hammontree Field.
The loss might have made Greenback’s path to a state tournament berth harder, but it didn’t end the possibility of making it there.
“I told them no loss is fun, especially when you fight back the way we did,” Ridenour told The Daily Times. “I told them how proud I was of them for competing and scratching and clawing. We just kind of ran out of gas there. I wanted to keep reminding them that our goals are still obtainable. We’re still one win away from where we want to be.
“Let this one fester for a little bit and learn from it and hopefully regroup (Thursday) at practice and be ready to go Friday.”
Two days after the Cherokees (20-11) overcame an early deficit to down Oneida and keep their season alive in the region semifinals, they found themselves in a similar situation.
Coalfield (23-5) scored two runs in the top half of the first inning, then added four more in the third and another three in the fourth to swell its lead to 9-1.
Two of those runs came on two solo shots from Cole Hines.
“We knew coming in (Coalfield) is a good hitting team. That’s a good baseball team,” Ridenour said. “We knew they were going to swing it a little bit. Obviously, the homeruns hurt. Maybe we were a little shocked, but it seemed like later in the game we were able to refocus and kind of get back on track.”
Staring down the possibility of a run-rule loss, Greenback managed to grab some momentum back in the bottom fourth. With a pair of runners on first and second and no outs, Landon Clifford singled on a line drive into left field and score Tyler Frazier.
Brady Allison scratched the second run of the frame across on an RBI sacrifice fly to make it 9-3.
Despite a strong outing from Yellow Jackets’ pitcher Levi Brasil, who went over four innings, Ridenour pressed hit team to keep chipping away at him as the game wore on. That plan worked in the fourth, leading to a pitching change.
“These guys have kind of fought back all year,” Ridenour said. “That’s kind of been one of the things that I’ve been proud of them for. They just kind of scrap. They keep making things happen and trying to keep the ball in play and get extra bases and come up with a good hit and make things happen. I think the mentality in the dugout was, ‘hey, we’re still right there. Let’s just try and scratch one across each inning.”
Defensively, Allison gave the offense a fighting chance on the mound after he entered the contest in the fourth inning.
Allison tossed three strikeouts and kept Coalfield scoreless the rest of the way.
“Hats off to Brady Allison,” Ridenour said. “He kind of just kept them off balance just enough to kind of let us hang around. He was able to keep us hanging around so we could keep fighting back.”
That opportunity came in the seventh as Frazier and Carson Moore each led off with singles to get two runners on with no outs. Following a strikeout for the first out, Lane Cook made contact on a Levi Heidel pitch and the ball dropped into shallow center to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate in Allison.
Allison grounded into a fielder’s choice that led to the second out, but it allowed Frazier to score. Kooper Williams drove in two runs with a double to the center-field wall to pull Greenback within one, but with the tying run on second, Noah Grave lined out to the shortstop to end the rally for good.
Losing the region championship forces Greenback to play its sectional game on the road against University School in Johnson City on Friday. A quick turnaround following a emotional loss will present a challenge.
“Our goal (Thursday) is just to regroup,” Ridenour said. “We’ll have a light practice day and do some fundamental stuff. Friday, it’s go time. We’ll just have to reset our mindset and be ready to go.”
