SEYMOUR — Lauren Horton made some excellent stops, but the Seymour goalkeeper was excessively busy Thursday night.
Defending state champions Greeneville (14-5) bedeviled the junior keeper with 16 shots-on-goal and converted four times to bang out a 4-1 win over Seymour (12-3) in the Region 1-AA tournament championship.
The Lady Greene Devils fell behind early on a quick goal by Emma Houser in the opening minutes of play on Householder Field, but scored three times in the last 18 minutes of the first half to clip the wings of the Lady Eagles.
Houser banged in the opening goal after a long clear and carry in the second minute of play to get Seymour started off well.
Greeneville began revving up its offense but missed on several opportunities before scoring the equalizer eighteen minutes in. East Tennessee State University commit Lindsey Cook knocked in a quick header from Anne Marie Konieczny’s free kick coming from about 10 yards outside the penalty area into the penalty box.
That goal put Greeneville into full attack mode, capitalizing on both its outside speed and strong physical play in the midfield.
The second goal came at the 30-minute mark when a ball kicked high into the left side of the penalty area came down with a funny twist. Horton was caught leaning left and Anna Shaw punched a short shot to her right.
Striker Delana DeBusk missed a great opportunity on a 1-1 breakaway just seconds later. Taking a through-ball placed deep from Cook, DeBusk hit a hard shot that Horton deflected back over the crossbar, for one of her many rapid-move saves.
Debusk remained a problem for the Seymour defense and her work paid off with an assist on a long pass up to Tanna Brookhamer for a goal in the last minute of play, giving Greeneville a 3-1 halftime lead.
“There are triggers on the field that we look for, and we were hitting those really well tonight,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We were finding the passing lanes up top with our inside mids, and our outside wingers were finding the splits over and over again.”
Seymour was without its normal center-mid, as senior Emily Glaspie was unable to play due to a leg injury.
“It’s a totally different game with (Glaspie) in there,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes said. “When we found out she wasn’t going to be able to go tonight, it’s like, ‘What are we going to do,’ so we had to try a couple of different things. We had to experiment a little bit.”
The juggled line-up led to fewer chances up front for Houser and fellow wing Payton Jett. Seymour finished with just five shots-on-goal.
“(Jett) had a couple of good runs from the left wing, she just couldn’t get one in there tonight,” Blaydes said. “Sometimes it just doesn’t fall the way you want it to.”
Seymour was more successful in the second half taking the ball in deep from the sides, but had several crosses skirt harmlessly past the goal face.
Greeneville continued to exert its physicality. Houser created a great chance with a long carry to just outside the penalty area but had a direct frontal collision with a Lady Devil defender with no stoppage.
Greeneville again outshot Seymour in the second half and scored the final goal on another quick assault from outside in the 55th minute.
Shaw added an assist to her earlier goal after a flick to Kaitlyn Adkins, who became the fourth different Lady Devil scorer. The combo was started by a fast run down the right side by Olivia Brooks.
Blaydes seemed eager for a possible rematch at the state tournament, which both teams can enter with victories this Saturday in sectional play. Seymour will travel to face Gibbs, Region 2-AA champions, while Greeneville hosts runner-ups Knoxville Central.
“They are talented in what they do,” Blaydes said. “They’ve always been a good team, but I think we’re just as good. Getting that early goal, I thought we might have had a really good chance of staying with them. A couple of their goals were really just mistakes we made.”
