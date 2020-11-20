As soon as Major Newman entered the end zone, the Alcoa junior linebacker threw a peace sign in the sky — a symbolic gesture of what was to come.
A few minutes earlier, Newman had listened to an impassioned halftime speech from senior teammate Grey Carroll. Carroll wasn’t happy the Tornadoes only led Gatlinburg-Pittman by a point at halftime. He thought his Alcoa’s defense had made too many mistakes, missed too many tackles and had allowed too many big runs. He informed his teammates he expected a much better performance in the final 24 minutes.
“Grey Carroll lit a flame in us,” Newman told The Daily Times. “I can’t let my seniors down like that. I believe this is my defense. In my defense, I’m not going to let that happen. I love all these seniors and I wasn’t going to let them go out with a loss.”
So when G-P’s Houston Byrd received a screen pass, Newman greeted him at the line of scrimmage. Then, he ripped the ball from Byrd’s arms and carried it 26 yards into the end zone. There was still 8:10 remaining in the third quarter, but Newman’s score was the dagger to G-P’s upset bid.
Alcoa held the Highlanders scoreless in the final 24 minutes en route to a 49-13 victory in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Friday at Bill Bailey Stadium. The Tornadoes (12-1) will play at Red Bank in the state semifinals, though the game could move to UTC.
“We just had to fix the little things,” Carroll said. “We absolutely got after it in the second half. We fixed everything.”
After reprimanding his teammates during halftime, Carroll was able to celebrate them in the second half. He ran over to Newman, tapped his helmet and yelled, “Bro, we needed that!”
Newman wasn’t the only player inspired by Carroll’s intermission address. Every Alcoa defender exhibited more intensity in the second half. Their hits were harder and their celebrations after big plays more joyful. After allowing two scores in the first half, the Tornadoes limited the Highlanders to 76 yards on 29 plays in the second half — 28 of those came on the final drive with a running clock.
“When things are going wrong, you take action,” Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix. “That’s the way you fix things. When things are going bad, don’t get frustrated. Don’t let your emotions take over. We made a few adjustments. We took action and we got the momentum going back in our direction. Hopefully it’s a life lesson to learn, too.”
The Tornadoes have seldom encountered adversity on the scoreboard this season. They certainly didn’t encounter much trouble when they faced the Highlanders (10-2) in October, cruising to a 43-0 win. Alcoa’s coaches warned the team that the G-P team they were going to face Friday was going to be much better.
The Tornadoes suffered an early blow when senior defensive tackle Solomon Tyson left the game with an injury. Tyson’s absence enabled the Highlanders to successfully run the football in the first half. Gatlinburg-Pittman collected 68 yards on 14 carries. With two minutes remaining in the first half, Conor Reagan found a lane and darted down the right sideline for a 30-yard touchdown.
“They went numbers into the boundary and we didn’t match those numbers,” Nix said. “On that touchdown run, we were a gap short. To me, that’s not a player problem; that’s a coaching problem.
“Once you start letting a team have hope, hope is dangerous. … In the end, This was good for us. This was way better than Gatlinburg-Pittman coming out here and laying down. They came out here and fought us. We needed that.”
The Highlanders were ostensibly thrilled to enter halftime trailing by just a point. Byrd pumped both fists, encouraging Gatlinburg-Pittman’s fans to cheer even louder.
Alcoa’s defense didn’t give the Highlanders many opportunities to cheer again. Carroll gave his speech; Nix made a few adjustments and the Tornadoes executed by limiting the Highlanders to 23 rushing yards on 17 carries in the second half.
“Anytime we deal with adversity, we clap back very fast and very strong,” Newman said. “We can’t win like this — constantly coming back or trying to put up second-half efforts, so we are going to work on it and we are going to get better, but I am proud of how we came out and fought.”
