Working out alone just wasn't the same for Alcoa's Grey Carroll.
That's why the senior defensive end is grateful his team got the green light to resume training Monday.
"Working out at your house, it's just a different feeling," said Carroll, a Georgia Tech commit. "It's hard to be motivated when you don't have anyone around you. Just seeing all the boys again, you get pushed harder."
The bar is high for the Class 3A powerhouse, and the Tornadoes were eager to get back to work Monday morning. It's the first time the team has worked out together since the coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to a halt more than two months ago.
It's also the first time since then many players have gotten to see each other.
"It's kind of crazy because I thought it was going to be later than this," senior Isiah Cox said of Alcoa's return to practice. "Getting to see my teammates and my coaches — I missed them a lot. I'm just happy I get to be back."
Of course, things were different Monday than for typical spring workouts. Alcoa incorporated safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as ones by the city, county and state.
Players' temperatures were taken, and any with a temperature over 100 would have been sent home. They were broken up into groups of nine and kept their distance from one another, and coaches sterilized the weight room equipment between uses.
What hadn't changed, Carroll said, was the team's drive.
"It's a little weird with no contact, but that's about the only difference," Carroll said. "The vibe was still there. Everyone was fired up and happy to be there."
It wasn't just gratifying for players. Alcoa coach Gary Rankin was more than a little eager to reunite the squad and see his players. He joked that the superintendent was probably tired of getting calls from him over the past month asking about when the team could return to practice.
Monday's session only involved weightlifting, conditioning and agility training. Rankin said it was a fairly easy day, as coaches are working to ease the athletes back into workouts.
"Some kids have been working out some, but we've got some kids who haven't, just like any other school," Rankin said. "It will certainly get a little more demanding as we go, but we were pleased with the outcome of what happened today and what we were able to do."
Players incluiding senior Cam Burden were excited to begin taking steps toward winning Alcoa a sixth straight state title and 19th overall — the most of any program in Tennessee.
Last season, the Tornadoes averaged wins by 44 points in their five playoff games.
"Getting back out there, you're just reminiscent about all the memories you made last season," Burden said. "Just being around the guys is the main part, but being able to get back to work is just a good feeling. ...
"The potential is unbelievable. I just can't wait to see what the future holds."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.