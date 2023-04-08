KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had a different aura in its clubhouse ahead of its series finale against Florida on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium despite being clubbed in the first two games of the SEC series.
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello first noticed it from senior outfielder Griffin Merritt, but it stemmed from a commitment the Vols made to simply have fun on the diamond.
Sophomore right-hander Drew Beam delivered his best outing of the season — two runs allowed on four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts — while a collection of Florida arms issued 18 walks, but a shift in attitude played as much a role as either of those factors in Tennessee’s 14-2 run-rule victory.
“Today was something that I think this team needed,” Merritt said. “We just played loose. There’s expectations and everything, and that’s part of it. That comes with being a good team with good fans in the limelight of baseball — in college at least. Today, we kind of just said, ‘You know what, let’s just play light. Let’s have fun.’ It was nice to see guys smiling again.”
Tennessee’s turnaround mirrored that of Merritt, who snapped a stretch of 20 consecutive plate appearances without reaching base with a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning of Friday’s 9-2 loss.
He parlayed that into a much-needed offensive outburst, going 3-for-4 with two home runs — the last of which was a three-run shot in the eighth inning to invoke the run-rule — and a career-high six RBIs. Merritt entered the weekend with a 1-for-23 mark in SEC play.
“I hit a lot of balls hard the last couple of weeks that went right into guys’ gloves or off of guys faces, right to first base to get out,” Merritt said. “I would be lying if I told you it wasn’t starting to frustrate me, because, of course, I want to produce. I enjoy being here, and I enjoy playing here, and I want to win and help this team win, but for me when I finally was just able to say, ‘Hey, that’s out of my control,’ I feel like a big weight came off of my shoulders, and I could just go up there and control what I can control, and that’s hit the ball hard.
“If I hit three balls hard today and they all got robbed up on the fence, then there’s nothing else I can do, but the big thing for me was not changing who I am around this place, what kind of teammate I am, what kind of person I am.
“... I think there’s a lot to be said for guys that show up to work the same way every day, and that’s what I’m going to do, regardless if I don’t get out the rest of the year or I don’t get another hit the rest of the year, I’ll be the same guy.”
The emergence of Merritt could do wonders for Tennessee (22-10, 5-7 SEC), which has looked lethargic at the plate at times since the start of SEC play, in part because of the lack of contributing right-handed hitters in the lineup.
Sophomore second baseman Christian Moore and redshirt sophomore outfielder Hunter Ensley are the only other right-handed hitters with at least 50 at-bats that boast a on-base-plus-slugging percentage of more than .750.
“It’s what it was looking like it’s supposed to be, what you want it to be going into the year,” Vitello said. “There’s a lot of left-handed hitters we have in the lineup regardless of who is pitching, so it means a lot. Probably the biggest thing is just the maturity. It was either last night or the night prior, I’m looking at the scoresheet and it’s a lot of sophomores and freshmen in there.
“To have someone in there who has as many reps as he does and also just that level-headed mindset — he never thinks he’s beat. He’s always got good information for the other hitters. It just adds stability to the lineup.”
Merritt escaped his slump with a positive attitude, and he believes a Tennessee team that has failed to live up to expectations midway through the season can do the same.
A rout of the Gators (27-6, 9-3) that prevented UT being swept at home for the first time since May 18-20, 2017 may be the starting point.
“It’s a team that is finding it’s way, but the good thing that I can say is if this team keeps trending upwards, nobody in the country is going to want to see us in their regional if we’re not hosting,” Merritt said. “Nobody is going to want to play us in Hoover. For us, it’s finding a way to play good baseball, and I think we just have to keep at the things we have to get better at and we’ll get there.”
