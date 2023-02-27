JONESBOROUGH — The Alcoa girls basketball team got a spark from an unlikely source when it needed it most.
The Lady Tornadoes led by as much as 11 points in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Region 1-2A semifinal before South Greene trimmed that advantage down to three with five minutes remaining.
Alcoa senior point guard Karli Haworth, senior forward Mak Bremer, senior forward Ainsley Pfeiffer or junior forward Amelia Pfeiffer have typically been the ones to deliver the winning plays in those moments over the course of their careers, but this time it was Gwen Carroll.
The freshman forward collected a pass near the rim and made a layup through contact. Carroll missed the ensuing free throw, but her bucket proved monumental in staving off South Greene’s comeback bid as Alcoa secured a 64-57 victory at David Crockett High School to advance to the region championship and secure a Class 2A sectional berth.
“They were able to get me the ball, and I was kind of overwhelmed when I went up and it went in,” Carroll told The Daily Times. “I was like, ‘There we go.’”
“That was a huge play, and Gwen’s whole second half really was huge,” Alcoa coach David Baumann added. “She stepped up and got rebounds, she hit shots, she hit free throws. Everybody in the locker room just gave her a shoutout because it wasn’t pretty, but I told the girls that they need to understand that, across the state, this region semi is one of the toughest games to win.
“It’s all about finding a way, and that was huge moment from Gwen to catch that and finish that with the foul.”
Alcoa (30-4) will face Gatlinburg-Pittman for the region championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at David Crockett High School, eight days after playing each other for District 2-2A title.
Carroll helped propel the Lady Tornadoes deeper into the postseason despite logging minimal minutes throughout the regular season.
However, practices against one of the best starting lineups in the state more than made up for a lack of playing time, and when senior guard Macie Ridge was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury, Carroll — and several other Alcoa freshmen — were ready to step up.
“They may not have gotten the game minutes that they could have gotten with some other programs with different schedules, but the girls they are going against in practice every day are better than most girls they are going to play in any game,” Baumann said. “Gwen has been going against Mak for the past couple of months. Maddy Stewart is going against Amelia and Ainsley. Halle Bailey is going against Karli.
“I’ve been trying to encourage them to keep grinding and keep working because their minutes will come. When we needed them, they had to be ready, and obviously she (Carroll) was tonight.”
South Greene (23-7) made it a one-possession game one last time later in the fourth, but Alcoa made 14 of its 19 free throws in the final period to close out the victory.
Bremer tallied a game-high 19 points for the Lady Tornadoes while Haworth added 14. Carroll scored all nine of her points in the fourth.
Alcoa knows it is guaranteed an opportunity to play for a second straight state tournament berth regardless of the result against Gatlinburg-Pittman. However, the Lady Tornadoes are treating the region championship as an elimination game, understanding the difference between hosting a sectional and the likelihood of traveling to No. 6 McMinn Central should they lose to the Lady Highlanders.
A performance like that of Carroll’s to supplement Alcoa’s star power would go a long way toward avoiding the latter.
“We’re ready to play them,” Carroll said. “We’re ready to give it all we got and lay it all on the floor.”
