Hadley York came five feet shy of checking an item off her bucket list in Maryville’s last game of its shortened softball season.
In a tournament in Hendersonville, the junior shortstop stepped up to the plate against Beech and sent a hard hit to deep center field. It sailed about 230 feet — long enough to clear the fence on the Lady Rebels’ home turf.
Unfortunately for York, the field on which she was playing had an unusually far 235-foot fence, leaving her still in search of her first home run. She learned just how painfully close she got when her coaches informed her that would have been a homer just about anywhere else.
“’Don’t tell me that!’” York recalled lamenting in response. “If I ever hit a ball out in a game, I might just stop at first base and cry.”
A Milligan College commit, York is on pace to do just that. She stepped up in a big way for Maryville despite its season coming to a halt after eight games — a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
York recorded a .421 batting average, and her eight hits and five RBIs trail only junior Kendal Pitts in those two categories.
“She is just an overall talented softball player,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said of York. “Last year, we knew that she had the talent, but we thought she could have done what she started out doing this year.”
With Maryville’s usual shortstop Gracie Midkiff competing for a state basketball title, York was tasked with sliding over from third base to fill that void.
It was no problem, as Payne said York is versatile enough to play just about any position.
“The game has really slowed down for her,” Payne said. “She knows what it takes to play at a high level in our district.”
However, York said she had never been much of an offensive player. That changed this spring.
York started the season batting seventh before — to her surprise — Payne moved her to the four-hole after several games. York hit a triple in her debut at the cleanup spot, which was the first of 10 consecutive plate appearances in which she reached base.
York attributes her success to adjustments she made in her mental approach in high-pressure situations.
“I had a new sense of maturity and control going up to the plate,” York said. “For some reason, I was able to just go up there and hit and have fun.”
Pitts, on the other hand, has long been an explosive hitter for Maryville. In 2019, the ETSU commit led the Lady Rebels in home runs with eight while recording 37 RBIs.
