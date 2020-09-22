Haley Harnichar sported a massive grin as soon as she slammed a Hardin Valley overpass to the court midway through the first set. Her Heritage teammate Melanie Morris was equally thrilled, wrapping her arms around her teammate.
Early in the first set, Heritage coach Jason Keeble wasn’t happy with his team’s energy, so he called a timeout to let them know about it. Harnichar quickly corrected the problem with the block. The sophomore middle blocker continued to energize her teammates, finishing with eight blocks and three kills to propel the Lady Mountaineers to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 victory over Hardin Valley on Tuesday.
“The plays where they overpassed, all the freebies — (Harnichar) handled everything tonight,” Keeble told The Daily Times. “The time and effort she’s put in is starting to pay off. It’s really good to see her start to get a little bit of a rhythm with our setter Haley Jenkins. With Haley, it’s hard not to be in a rhythm with her, but they are starting to figure things out.
“For us to advance in the tournament, we’ve got to score out of the middle through Haley and (her sister) Hannah, and manufacture points there. … If they can take some pressure off our pin hitters on the outside, we could be pretty good. I’m pleased with how she’s progressed.”
He was also pleased with how his other players performed against the Lady Hawks. For the last eight matches, The Lady Mountaineers (23-6, 5-1 District 3-AAA) have been missing starters Zephanie Snyder and Sophie Day, who are both recovering from injuries. Keeble doesn’t know for sure when either will return to the court, but in the meantime, other players have stepped up in their absence.
Morris plays defensive specialist during club season, but she’s been thriving as an outside hitter for Heritage. She was especially effective attacking from the left side against Hardin Valley, registering a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Aubrey Pierce contributed nine kills and 10 digs. Kaitlyn Wilkerson added seven kills and two blocks. Lexi Patty earned 19 digs while Haley Jenkins dished 29 assists to go along with seven digs, six kills and two blocks.
“I’ve said from day No. 1 before we played a match that we are deep,” Keeble said. “I didn’t realize that I was going to have to use all that depth this year early on, but it’s fun to see every kid step up and play a part. You talk about Melanie Morris. Have you ever heard of the term, “a baller?” She can block. She can hit. She’s a can-do-it-all type of kid.”
Morris’ versatility helped Heritage against the Lady Hawks, as did Haley Harnichar’s effort at the front of the net. The score was tied 6-6 in the first when Keeble called a timeout to implore his Lady Mountaineers to play with more intensity. Heritage only led 15-14 when Harnichar earned her first block. She rejected another Hardin Valley attack on the ensuing play.
The sequence seemed to raise Heritage’s energy level. Harnichar hammered a kill to give Heritage a 23-21 advantage. Heritage punctuated the first set with a Jenkins’ ace and Hardin Valley attacking error.
Harnichar continued making plays in the second. At one point in the set, the Lady Hawks scored six consecutive points to even the score at 14-14; Harnichar quickly squashed their momentum.
When a Hardin Valley pass traveled over the net, Harnichar leapt several feet in the air and hammered the ball to the court. Everyone on the Heritage sideline rose to roar their approval.
She didn’t have to wait long to deliver an encore performance, spiking another overpass on the ensuing point. The Lady Mountaineers scored three more unanswered points to earn a 20-15 lead.
“When it’s a pass like that, you have to take advantage of it,” Harnichar said. “It’s just the aggression and the fire building up throughout the match. … The game builds off of energy.
The Lady Mountaineers didn’t lack energy in the third set, scoring four straight points to grab a 5-3 lead. They didn’t trail for the remainder of the set. Jenkins continued to set for Morris, who continued to earn kills, and the Lady Mountaineers continued to build their lead to win seven out of their last eight matches.
“We are a really special team,” Harnichar said. “It just builds off friendship, too. Everyone on the team is best friends with each other. … We play so great in pressure.”
