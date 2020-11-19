The day before Haley Jenkins signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Campbell University, the Heritage senior received a call from Camels’ coach Greg Goral.
“I am so happy to finally have you on the team!” Goral beamed. His words filled Jenkins with joy.
“Just hearing that made me smile a lot,” Jenkins told The Daily Times. “I was like, ‘Wow, I’m part of the team now. I’m officially a Camel!’”
Jenkins has regularly communicated with Goral since she verbally committed to Campbell before her sophomore year. During the past two years, she hasn’t had a single regret about her decision.
On Thursday, Heritage hosted a signing ceremony for Jenkins inside the gym. Both Athletic Director Robbie Bennett and Head Volleyball Coach Jason Keeble praised Jenkins’ work ethic and dedication. Keeble’s lone regret was that he was only able to coach Jenkins at Heritage for one season because she had to sit out her junior year after transferring from Webb School of Knoxville.
“It was really nice because there is always that doubt that something could happen before you actually make it official,” said Jenkins, who was named District 3-AAA Setter of the Year honors this season.
“It’s reassuring. Plus, it’s a reality check. Now, I just know it’s getting real. I’m like, ‘It’s finally here, almost.’
“I’m going to miss my friends and coaches obviously, but I’m very excited to go to Campbell.”
Since she began playing, Jenkins has been gifted at volleyball. When she was 10 years old, she began playing for Keeble at K2 Volleyball Club. A few years later, she made the USA High Performance Team, a pipeline for the national team. Her love for the sport made her a joy to coach.
“You get a kid who understands the game,” Keeble said. “She knows the ins and outs offensively and defensively. Her instincts are good on the volleyball court. That makes her easy to coach.”
Jenkins began leaning toward Campbell after her first conversation with Goral. She was impressed with his sincerity after speaking to him for an hour over the phone. When she visited the Campbell campus for a volleyball camp, any remaining uncertainty vanished. She knew where she wanted to play at the next level.
“I thought, ‘I really love it here. I am going to commit here,’” Jenkins said. “As soon as I got here, I knew what I was going to do.”
Keeble has no doubt that her passion for the sport will allow her to succeed at the next level.
“At the Division-I level you have to enjoy what you are doing because before it’s a lot of work,” Keeble said. “It’s a lot of time in the weight room. It’s a lot of time in the film room. It’s a lot of getting up early, doing all the extra stuff. I think she enjoys it to the point where all that extra stuff isn’t work for her. It will be fun to watch.”
