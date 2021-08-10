Praise for Hannah Smelcer transcends coaches.
At the end of last season, former Heritage golf coach Scott Williams said he was proud of the improvement Smelcer had made. During the Mountaineers’ match Tuesday against Maryville and William Blount at Green Meadow Country Club, her new coach also sang her praises.
“She just works,” Heritage coach Neal Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “She’s on the golf course about every day. She rarely gets in trouble, and I think she wants to play golf in college. I see towards the end of this year, in the district tournament or region tournament, (her) making a good push.”
The senior is one part of a strong, balanced Heritage girls team Leatherwood predicts “could be really good” down the stretch. But it’s no secret that Smelcer is the group’s leader.
“(Smelcer is) steady … She’s great around other players,” Leatherwood said. “The girls team, when they play, is pretty competitive. They’ve just had their ups and downs this year. But she’s been a big cog of that.”
After qualifying for the Region 2 Large Class tournament as an individual last season, Smelcer shot a 90 to finish in seventh place. Playing at the No. 1 spot for Heritage on Tuesday, she shot a 12-over 48, finishing second among Heritage’s top three girls.
Smelcer has been a mainstay on the green for Heritage, and she’s worked to improve her mentality as well as her performance. It’s allowed her to find joy in the day-to-day as her the clock on her high school career ticks down.
“I think for my senior season, I’m mainly just excited about enjoying every single match,” Smelcer said. “One of the things I’ve struggled with the most as I’ve played golf is my mental state and how I’ve played mentally. I think I’ve grown so much while playing, and so this year I’ve been able to enjoy playing every single one, no matter how I’m playing.
“It’s just always fun. I love the sport.”
Smelcer’s love for golf started when her sister, Emily, began playing in sixth grade. It was only natural for Smelcer to follow in the footsteps of her sister, who now plays for Emory & Henry College in Virginia; Emily qualified for the region tournament both her junior and senior seasons at Heritage.
“I admire her so much,” Smelcer said. “So I just do everything she does.”
She’s now been involved with the sport for seven years, and her passion extends beyond playing. Smelcer also works as a front desk receptionist at Fairways and Greens Golf Center in Knoxville, and she helps teach golf camps during the summer.
Smelcer hasn’t committed to a college golf program yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on her mind. She said she is looking into Emory & Henry, both for its academics and the chance to play alongside her sister.
Until then, though, she is working to lead Heritage’s girls in the right direction, hoping for a strong finish to her high school career. And for her, leadership is a two-way street.
“It’s really important to try to hold your teammates accountable, along with myself,” Smelcer said. “They also always hold me accountable with staying on top of practicing and doing what you need to be doing to play well all the time.”
As for that praise she receives from coaches past and present, Smelcer admitted she becomes “very emotional” when discussing it. Leatherwood was her gym teacher in elementary school, not far removed from when she first picked up a club.
“It really means a lot to me,” Smelcer said. “I work really hard for the sport that I love, and so it feels really good to be appreciated.”
